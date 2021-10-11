Evergrande faces new debt maturities as housing market difficulties worsen | Evergrande





Financial markets braced for more bad news regarding the volatile Chinese real estate market, as struggling giant Evergrande looked set to miss another round of $ 148 million in debt repayments, and another developer asked for more time to repay what he owes. The China Evergrande group missed two coupon payment deadlines last month worth $ 131 million amid widespread concerns about huge losses as the developer grapples with more than $ 300 billion in liabilities. Expectations are slim that the company will make the semi-annual payments on its April 2022, April 2023 and April 2024 offshore bonds, which are due at midnight New York time on Monday. The company is expected to prioritize local Chinese creditors and complete construction of around 1.6 million homes for which it took the money but is not yet complete. The problems plaguing Evergrande, which has been silent on its obligations to foreign bondholders, have sent shockwaves through global markets amid signs the Beijing government may be ready to see failures in the sector. China’s massive real estate. There were further signs of growing problems on Monday when the Hong Kong-listed developer Modern Land (China) requested a three-month extension on repayments of a $ 250 million bond due October 25. The Beijing-based company is looking to extend the deadline to improve our liquidity and cash flow management and avoid any potential default, she told the Hong Kong Stock Exchange on Monday morning. The company also said its chairman and chairman would provide the equivalent of $ 124 million in loans to help secure the company’s finances. The company, which is an investment holding company primarily engaged in property development and real estate investment, has seen its share almost half in value over the past six months, against a backdrop of strong downward pressure on the Chinese real estate market. Last week, developer Fantasia Holdings Group missed the deadline for a debt payment of $ 206 million in the international market. The Shanghai Stock Exchange on Friday suspended trading in two Fantasia Group’s exchange-traded bonds after steep falls, and echoed a similar adjustment in trading in Evergrandes’ onshore bonds last month. We believe policymakers have zero tolerance for the emergence of systemic risk and aim to maintain a stable housing market, and policy support could be provided if the deterioration in property activity levels worsens, Kenneth said. Ho, Head of Asia Credit Strategy at Goldman Sachs. Having said that, we also believe that policymakers do not want to over-stimulus and that their longer-term goal is to deleverage the real estate sector. Finding the right balance may take more time, and uncertainties are likely to be a continuing source of volatility for the Chinese (high yield) real estate market. Trading in Evergrande shares, as well as its Evergrande Property Services Group unit, has been suspended since October 4 pending an announcement of a major transaction.

