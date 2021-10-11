Business
Teachers Receive Free Thank You Meals This Week
McDonalds hasa gift for educators across the countrythis week.
The fast food chain is hosting a five-day breakfast for teachers, school staff and administrators who can get a Free Thank You Meal now through Oct. 15 at participating restaurants nationwide during breakfast hours.
A valid work ID is required to obtain the free meals which will be served in a classic Happy Meal box with a choice of a starter, hash browns and a drink.
The program was inspired by teacher appreciation campaigns at local restaurants and follows on from last year’s thank you meals for first respondersJennifer JJ Healan, vice president of marketing, brand content and company engagement, said in an interview with USA TODAY.
McDonald’s first introduced thank you meals in the spring of 2020 at the start of the coronavirus pandemic. During the two-week campaign, restaurants distributed 12 million meals to healthcare workers, police, firefighters and paramedics.
“We wanted to build on that idea and thank our educators in our communities for everything they’ve done and what they’re really doing every day,” Healan said. “It’s really just a gesture for us to say ‘thank you’. ‘”
Free McDonald’s Teacher Meals
To get the free lunch Oct. 11-15, McDonald’s says educators must show valid work ID at the restaurant’s drive-thru or counter. There is a limit of one per person during breakfast hours, which may vary by location, but usually ends at 10:30 am.
Choices of between are Egg McMuffin, Bacon, Egg and Cheesecake, and Sausage Cookie. Beverage choices are medium hot or iced coffee or soft drink. Menu options may vary.
Thank an online teacher
McDonald’s is also inviting its fans to honor teachers with a social media campaign using #ThankYouMeal on Twitter, TikTok or Instagram through October 15.
The channel will highlight some of the most heartfelt messages on its channels and local owners and operators will surprise teachers with the delivery of breakfast to their schools.
