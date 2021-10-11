Evotec SE files registration statement for U.S. deposit offer proposal

DGAP-News: Evotec SE / Keyword (s): Miscellaneous



Evotec SE (Frankfurt Stock Exchange: EVT, MDAX / TecDAX, ISIN: DE0005664809) today announced that it has filed a registration statement on Form F-1 with the Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) regarding a proposed ‘offer and sale in the United States of shares of Evotec represented by American Depositary Shares (“ADS”). The registration statement has not yet entered into force and the final number of ADS to be offered and their price have not yet been determined. Evotec’s shares are listed on the regulated market of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange in Germany with additional admission requirements from the Prime Standard segment. Evotec has applied for a secondary listing of ADSs on the Nasdaq Global Select marketplace in the United States under the symbol “EVO”. The new shares underlying the ADSs will be issued from the authorized capital of Evotec. The ADSs will be issued as part of Evotec’s revised ADS program, which continues to be administered by JP Morgan Chase Bank, NA BofA Securities and Morgan Stanley are acting as lead book co-managers for the offering. Citigroup, Jefferies, Cowen and RBC Capital Markets act as co-book managers for the offering. The proposed offer will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus, when available, can be obtained from BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43; 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28255-0001, Attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at [email protected], Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attn: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street , 2nd Floor, New York, NY 10014, or by email at [email protected] A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the SEC but has not yet become effective. These securities cannot be sold and offers to buy cannot be accepted before the entry into force of the registration statement. This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy such securities, and there will be no sale of such securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be illegal before registration. or qualification under the securities law of such state or jurisdiction. ABOUT EVOTEC SE

Evotec is a leading partner in drug discovery and development for the pharmaceutical and biotechnology industry. Evotec’s mission is to discover the best, first-class medicines for a wide range of difficult-to-treat diseases in collaboration with our partners. Evotec has built a comprehensive suite of fully integrated next-generation technology platforms that it believes will transform the way new drugs are discovered. By leveraging the advanced capabilities of Evotec’s integrated platforms, Evotec is able to provide its partners with solutions that enable significant improvements in the quality of new drugs while accelerating the drug discovery process and reducing cost. high attrition often associated with traditional drug discovery processes. FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This announcement contains forward-looking statements regarding future events, including the proposed offering and listing of Evotec securities. Words such as “anticipate”, “believe”, “could”, “estimate”, “expect”, “intend”, “could”, “could”, “could”, “. “” would “and variations of such words and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. These statements include comments regarding the completion of the offer. These forward-looking statements are based on available information and expectations and assumptions believed to be reasonable by Evotec at the time these statements were made. No assurance can be given that such expectations will prove to be correct. These statements involve known and unknown risks and are based on a number of assumptions and estimates, which are inherently subject to significant uncertainties and contingencies, many of which are beyond Evotec’s control. Factors that may cause differences include the risks noted in the risk factors included in Evotec’s registration statement on Form F-1 and other documents filed with the SEC. In view of these uncertainties, the reader is cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Evotec expressly disclaims any obligation or commitment to publicly release any update or revision to any forward-looking statement contained herein to reflect any change in Evotec’s expectations in this regard or any change in the events, conditions or circumstances about which a statement is based. INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT:

