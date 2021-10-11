ACWA Power jumps 30% in its stock market debut





A Saudi woman walks at the Saudi Stock Exchange (Tadawul), Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, March 9, 2020. REUTERS / Ahmed Yosri // File Photo

Soaring stock prices continue trend among Saudi IPOs

ACWA builds and operates renewable energy plants

IPO reduces sovereign fund PIF’s stake to 44%

A series of IPOs expected on the Riyadh stock exchange over the next 12 months DUBAI, Oct.11 (Reuters) – Shares of Saudi renewable energy company ACWA Power International (2082.SE) jumped 30% when they debuted on Monday after an IPO of $ 1.2 billion. dollars, the kingdom’s largest since Saudi Aramco’s (2222.SE) public offering in 2019. Shares of ACWA, which is partly owned by Saudi sovereign wealth fund PIF, reached 72.80 Saudi riyals ($ 19.41) at the start of trading, compared to 56 riyals per share when they were floated on the stock exchange. ACWA builds, operates and invests in renewable energy plants and becomes the only listed renewable energy company in Saudi Arabia. It priced its IPO at the top of the range last month, successfully raising $ 1.2 billion from investors, the largest since, but overshadowed by the IPO of 29.4 billion. billion dollars from Saudi Aramco. The early ACWA share price surge continued a trend seen in Saudi IPOs, which are 50 to 200 times oversubscribed, said Mohammed Ali Yasin, chief strategy officer of Al Dhabi Capital. . “The appetite to participate in IPOs and the book-building process is great. It pushes huge amounts to take out, which leads to lower allowances, which means people have to come back to the market to build. their positions, ”Yasin said. ACWA sold 11.1% of its existing shares in the IPO, reducing the Public Investment Fund (PIF) stake to 44%. The Saudi stock market has risen more than 33% this year, helped by rising oil prices and an economic recovery from last year’s COVID-19-related contraction. A large number of listings are expected to arrive on the Riyadh Stock Exchange over the next 12 months, including the Tadawul Stock Exchange itself and the specialty chemicals business of Saudi Basic Industries Corp. (2010.SE). Saudi Arabia’s Capital Markets Authority said in September that around 45 companies were awaiting approval for their listing. ACWA, in addition to the initial public offering, announced that it will allocate approximately 4.14 million shares, representing 0.57% of the company, to certain employees of the company and its subsidiaries as part of its plan for granting IPOs to employees. ($ 1 = 3.7503 riyals) Reporting by Hadeel Al Sayegh; Editing by Edmund Blair and Susan Fenton Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

