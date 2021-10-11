



BEIJING (Reuters) -Syngenta Groups predicted a $ 10 billion initial public offering (IPO) in China has been suspended because the agrochemicals giant did not update its request with its latest financial results, announced the Shanghai Stock Exchange on Monday. FILE PHOTO: The Syngenta Group China sign hangs from its Modern Agriculture Platform (MAP) service center, during a media tour of Handan Wei County, Hebei province, China June 11, 2021. Photo taken June 11, 2021. REUTERS / Tingshu Wang The Chinese company’s bid for listing on the Shanghai STAR Market was accepted in early July and is expected to be the world’s largest IPO this year. Syngenta did not respond to requests for comment. The STAR Marketplace suspended 57 applications on September 30, citing a lack of up-to-date financial information. Under the exchange’s rules for verifying STAR Market listings, applicants are required to provide additional information if the financial documents contained in the applications are out of date. Financial reports in a company’s IPO prospectus are valid for up to six months, according to China’s securities regulator. The Syngentas app had financial information up to the end of March, which means it was obsolete after September 30. The Swiss seed and crop protection giant was acquired in 2017 for $ 43 billion by ChemChina, which became part of Sinochem Holdings Corp this year. After the IPO, the pesticide and seed producer is expected to be valued at around $ 60 billion including debt, or $ 50 billion without, sources told Reuters. ChemChina is also considering a secondary listing of Syngenta which could take place less than a year after its Shanghai debut, with exchanges in Zurich, London and New York among options under consideration, sources said. Lenovo Group Ltd., the world’s largest personal computer maker, withdrew its application last week for a 10 billion yuan ($ 1.55 billion) stock listing on STAR, days after it was accepted. On Sunday, he said he had done so because of the possibility that the validity of the financial information in his prospectus would lapse when vetting the candidates. He did not detail the reasons why the information may no longer be valid. Reporting by Chen Aizhu, Meg Shen, Samuel Shen, Dominique Patton and John Revill; Editing by Kim Coghill and Christopher Cushing

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/article/syngenta-ipo/update-2-shanghai-bourse-suspends-syngenta-ipo-citing-missing-financial-info-idUSL1N2R707J

