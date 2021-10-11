Here’s a Penny Stock Wall Street thinks will almost double in 12 months





Small. Not proven. Subject to handling. These are just a few of the potential drawbacks of investing in penny stocks. At one point, the term only referred to stocks that were trading for less than $ 1 per share. Now, however, penny stocks include those with a stock price below $ 5. But some penny stocks have fewer drawbacks. They can also have significant upside potential that even the best analysts recognize. Here is a penny stock that Wall Street says will almost double in 12 months. High hopes for this cannabis stock Multi-state cannabis operator Jushi Holdings (OTC: JUSHF) the share is trading at almost $ 4 per share. The 12-month consensus price target among analysts polled by Refinitiv for the cannabis stock reflects a premium of over 90% to the current stock price. Granted, there are only three analysts in Refinitiv’s mix. There is not a large consensus on Jushi. One analyst is not as optimistic as the others about the company’s outlook. Cantor Fitzgerald’s Pablo Zuanic believes Jushi is essentially trading near fair value right now. However, two analysts recommend Jushi as a solid buy. The most optimistic analyst thinks Jushi could skyrocket by almost 150%. Jushi has generated a solid return of over 70% since trading started in mid-2019. So far this year, however, the stock has fallen short of analysts’ high hopes, with stocks falling more than 30%. Behind the optimism Why are some analysts still so optimistic about Jushi? On the one hand, they like the company’s growth trajectory. Jushi reported second-quarter revenue of $ 47.7 million, up nearly 15% sequentially and nearly 220% year-on-year. The company even posted a profit of $ 4.8 million, although a gain of $ 21.1 million on derivative liabilities at fair value boosted bottom line. This growth is largely driven by Jushi’s cannabis retail stores in California, Illinois, Pennsylvania and Virginia. The company also benefited from increased operating activity at its cannabis cultivation and processing facilities in Nevada and Pennsylvania. Jushi’s long-term outlook is also attractive. The company expects to generate revenue of between $ 375 million and $ 425 million next year, up 74% year-on-year amid its forecast. This projected income translates into a forward price / sales multiple for Jushi of just 1.7. This gives Jushi one of the most attractive valuations in the cannabis industry. There is also a wild card that could really improve Jushi’s fortunes. As long as marijuana remains federally illegal in the United States, Jushi cannot list its shares on a major American stock exchange. However, if efforts to change federal laws are successful, Jushi and other stocks of marijuana would likely skyrocket. Some disadvantages There are a few downsides to Jushi, however. The company still has a way to go to achieve consistent profitability that doesn’t require smoke and mirrors. It could be required to raise additional capital through share offers which dilute the value of existing shares. Jushi lowered its guidance for 2021 for adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA). One of the main reasons for these reduced forecasts was that the medical cannabis market in Virginia is growing more slowly than expected. Investors should also not bank on federal cannabis reform. While the outlook is brighter than in the past, any legislative effort could die in the Senate. However, it still wouldn’t be surprising if Jushi’s shares are set to double over the next 12 months, as analysts predict. And the outlook for the company is expected to improve further in 2024 when the Virginia adult recreational cannabis market opens. Many penny stocks are not good choices. Jushi could very well be an exception.

This article represents the opinion of the writer, who may disagree with the official recommendation position of a premium Motley Fool consulting service. Were motley! Challenging an investment thesis – even one of our own – helps us all to think critically about investing and make decisions that help us become smarter, happier, and richer.

