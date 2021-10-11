Stock market today: Dow expected to slide on Columbus day as Alibaba and oil surge

Text size





The stock market was mixed on Monday, with Columbus Day in the United States likely to be a quiet trading day, as Alibaba and China tech stocks surged as investors wait for the earnings season to begin and key inflation data for the coming week.

Future for the



Dow Jones Industrial Average

showed a 60-point open lower after the index slipped 8 points on Friday to close at 34,746.



S&P 500

and



Nasdaq

reported a similar start.

U.S. bond markets are closed for the Columbus Day holiday while the New York Stock Exchange and Nasdaq remain open, but analysts expect much lower volumes on Monday and a calm day ahead. The S&P 500 recorded an average gain of 0.7% in Columbus Days dating back to 1991, compared to an average daily rise of 0.04%.

Investor attention remains focused on familiar themes, such as supply chain pressures on corporate earnings, a global energy crisis, inflation and the future of central bank stimulus.

Markets will be able to digest further updates on many of these topics over the coming week. The earnings season will start in earnest in the coming days, and a major inflation indicator, the Consumer Price Index (CPI), will be released on Wednesday with the final minutes from the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy committee.

The coming week will focus on the US CPI release on Wednesday, but that could be a bit retrograde as energy has increased more recently and used car prices are on the rise again after a fall. of late summer who will likely be captured in this week’s release, said Jim Reid, strategist at Deutsche Bank.

Elsewhere, we have a potentially tougher US earnings season than last year, Reid added. In addition, a few minutes from the last [Federal Open Market Committee meeting] will also give clues to the final cone thinking on Wednesday.

Investors will be watching closely the wave of corporate earnings ahead for the impact of rising energy prices and supply chain complications, but the first major groups to release results are the banks later. this week.





Bank of America



(BAC),





Citigroup



(VS),





Wells fargo



(WFC),





Morgan stanley



(MS), and





Goldman Sachs



(GS) all report Thursday or Friday, and analysts have noted that their outlook for 2022 would likely be more influential for stocks than economic data releases on the calendar.

But the minutes of the latest Federal Open Market Committee meeting of the Federal Reserve, the monetary policy body of central banks, will also attract attention, as the Fed considers slowing, or cutting, its purchasing program. monthly assets. Most expect the Fed to announce a cut in November.

Overseas, Tokyos



Nikkei 225

rose 1.6%, as investor sentiment was bolstered by comments from new Prime Minister Fumio Kishida that he does not plan to change the Japanese capital gains tax. The pan-European



Stoxx 600

was 0.2% lower.

In commodities markets, the price of oil surged, with continued futures for international benchmark Brent crude up more than 2% to over $ 84.10 a barrel, with U.S. oil likewise up to over $ 81.40.

Here are eight actions in motion on Monday





Ali Baba



(9988.HK) the share rose 7.9% in Hong Kong, with





Ali Baba



s (BABA) Shares listed in the United States up 5.6% pre-market. It rallied around other Chinese tech stocks in Hong Kong, while





Tencent



(0700.HK) increased by 3%,





Meituan



(3690.HK) jumped 8.4%,





Baidu



(BIDU) increased by 6.4%, and





JD.com



(JD) rose 5.4%.

UK retailer





Asos



(ASC.UK) sank 8.6% in London, after a profit warning for 2022 and the resignation of its CEO.





Danone



(BN.France) fell 1.2% in Paris, after the food group was downgraded by HSBC to not buy due to rising costs and supply chain issues.





Rio Tinto



(RIO) rose 1.9% in London, after the mining giant made progress in allowing access to Covid-19 vaccines for fly-in-fly-out workers in Western Australia.

