EDF’s charging company Pod Point is considering listing on the London Stock Exchange





Pod Point is currently the UK’s largest supplier of home electric vehicle charging stations and the second largest provider of workplace charging stations. Photo: Nathan Stirk / Getty Images Pod Point, which provides electric vehicle (EV) charging stations in the UK, has announced its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange. The recharging company, majority-owned by the French energy supplier EDF (EDF.PA), said on Monday that it was considering a premium list with a float of at least 25%, as it aims to capitalize on the move away from gasoline and diesel cars. The offer will jeopardize the sale of new shares and some by existing shareholders, including Legal and General Capital Investments (LGEN.L), It said. EDF, which holds 78% of the capital, will retain a stake of more than 50% after the float, while Legal & General will retain a minority stake. Pod Point has not provided further details on how much it seeks to raise, or indicated when a potential IPO is expected. Read more: UK set to ban new petrol and diesel cars from 2030 Founded in 2009, it is currently the UK’s largest supplier of home charging stations for electric vehicles and the second largest supplier of workplace charging stations. He predicted that around 25 million stations would be needed across the country by 2040. To date, the company has installed 89,000 home charging stations and more than 13,000 business units in workplaces, stores and leisure attractions. “Today marks an exciting milestone for the company. I look forward to helping the great team at Pod Point take advantage of the significant growth opportunity that lies ahead,” said Gareth Davis, President of Pod Point. “I have no doubt that the company will continue to thrive as one of the UK’s leading electric vehicle charging companies, providing additional value to all of its stakeholders and ensuring that travel does not damage the earth. . Read more: The Electric Vehicle Gold Rush: A Look at Electric Vehicle Startups Going Public The IPO will be led by Barclays (BARC.L) and Bank of America Corp (BAC) acting as co-coordinators and bookkeepers, with Numis Corp (NUM.L) acting as associate bookrunner in the event that the offer is made. The story continues In the group’s latest set of accounts for the year as at Dec.31, it posted revenue of $ 33.1 million ($ 45.2 million) with an adjusted underlying loss of $ 12.3 million. It managed to reduce its operating loss to $ 6 million in the six months ending June 30 after sales more than doubled in the half-year. The announcement precedes the UK’s ban on new combustion cars by 2030, as it aims to reduce greenhouse gas emissions to zero by 2050. Watch: What are PSPCs?

