Why the new SEC sheriff could be a problem for companies like Tesla

Stock futures point south after bad news Friday employment data. We have also seen oil and natural gas prices soar and a tough earnings season is about to begin.

These are the obvious risks for investors right now, but our call of the day MacroTourist editor-in-chief Kevin Muir spotted another, which he says is well under the radar.

It has to do with the new head of the Securities and Exchange Commission, Gary Gensler, whom Muir considers unlikely to spend a second trying to befriend Wall Street.

The blogger cited a recent Bloomberg interview with the former Goldman Sachs executive who noted he had one of the most ambitious programs in the SEC’s 87-year history, including 49 proposals that have already seen Wall Street balk.

Muir said that while Gensler’s mission isn’t to tank the markets for the first time in a long time, there is one adult running the SEC who is serious about cracking down on some of the egregious behavior.

Gensler may also be looking to make an example of a certain company, with Muir hinting that Elon Musk may be in the crosshairs.

the boss is the richest in the world, surpassing Amazons Jeff Bezos, the couple were also recently on trial among the stingiest CEOs. Musk is known to fall out with government agencies and his daring tweets.

He fined the SEC $ 20 million in 2018 for tweets about getting money for Tesla, also drawing attention to tweets that raised shares of a Korean publisher and various crypto -coins. Then there was a rather rude tweet about the agency last summer.

Muir has said he’s a Tesla Bear in large part because of Musk’s volatile personality and the above tweets that show he has all the judgment of a freshman. But he said Musk exposed some lax attitudes to the SEC as well, as other aggressive equity promoters have since come out of the woods.

Muir therefore expects the SEC and its new sheriff to get tougher, especially on assets that have benefited from the SEC’s flippant attitude.

CEO Brian Armstrong was forced last month to shut down a crytpo loan program due to an SEC threat. He blasted the SEC for really sketchy behavior on Twitter.

Muirs in the end? We have a clear bearish message from the SEC, and yet the markets are ignoring it so far. My suspicion is that surprises coming from the SEC will not be welcome.

Read the full blog post here.

The buzz

Will the wild rally in bank stocks continue? Here are the numbers to watch in this week's earnings

Meanwhile, Dr.Anthony Fauci has given the green light on the trick or treatment this Halloween, but you could fend off Squid Game players with a stick.

Goldman economists lowered their US growth forecast for 2021 and 2022, citing a delay in the recovery in consumer spending.

Three US-based economists shared the 2021 Nobel Prize in Economics for their work in drawing conclusions from so-called natural experiments.

The steps

Table

According to Deutsche Banks monthly market sentiment survey for October, the threat of rising yields and inflation is the main risk to market stability, the first time since June. Another first, the direct risks of COVID-19 are no longer one of the three main threats in the market:

Random readings

A Navy engineer and his wife face espionage charges involving a peanut butter sandwich in one case.

