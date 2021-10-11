Canton region trick-or-treat hours set for 2021





Americans open their wallets to Halloween this year, according to a new study. TheNational Retail Federation reports that consumer spending on Halloween-related items is expected to hit an all-time high of $ 10.14 billion, from $ 8.05 billion last year. Spending is near pre-pandemic levels, according to the Washington, DC-based trade group. Americans plan to spend more than ever to make Halloween a memorable one, NRF President and CEO Matthew Shay said in a prepared statement. Retailers have implemented a number of measures, such as introducing Halloween products earlier than normal, to ensure their shelves are stocked with seasonal candy, decorations, and other items before this important holiday. The survey, conducted by Prosper Insights & Analytics, says 65% of Americans plan to celebrate Halloween or participate in Halloween activities this year, up from 58% last year. Meanwhile, people planned to spend $ 102.74 on costumes, candy, decorations and greeting cards, up $ 10 from last year. The main ways to celebrate are giving out candy (66%), decorating their home or garden (52%), dressing up costumes (46%), carving a pumpkin (44%) and organizing or attending a party (25%), the group said. Candy Hours in the Canton area Here is an overview of the times and days for towns, townships and villages in the Canton region. This list will be updated as communities share their plans. Alliance: 5-7 p.m. October 31 Seaside town: 5-7 p.m. October 31 Municipality of Bethlehem: 5-6 p.m. October 28 Brewster: 4 p.m. – 5.30 p.m. October 31 Fulton Canal: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 Canton: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Municipality of Canton: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Eastern Canton: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 East of Sparta: 6 pm-7:30pm October 31 Green: 6-8 p.m. October 30 Hartville: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Township of Jackson: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Canton of Lake: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Township of Lawrence: 6-8 p.m. Oct. 31 Township of Lexington: 5-7 p.m. October 31 Louisville: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Magnolia: 6-7 p.m. October 31 Massillon: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Neck brace: 4.30 p.m.-6.30 p.m. October 28 Navarre: 6-7 p.m. October 28 Northern Canton: 3 p.m. – 5 p.m. Oct. 31 Municipality of Perry: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Municipality of Pike: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Canton of the Plain: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Township of Tuscarawas: 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. October 31 Waynesburg: 5-7 p.m. October 31 Community events Many community events are also planned: Chest or delicacy of the township’s parks and recreation: 5:30 p.m. to 7 p.m. on October 28 at Stadium Park. Dress in your favorite costumes and make your way to Stadium Park. Organizations and businesses in the area will provide sweets and activities. Southeast community trunk or treat: 1:00 p.m. to 3:00 p.m. Oct. 30 at the Edward Peel Coleman Community Center, 1400 Sherrick Rd. SE. The family event will include contests and prizes. All school ages are welcome, and the event is free to the public. Masks will be mandatory and social distancing instructions will be respected. Mall-O-Ween at Belden Village Mall in Jackson Township: From 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on October 28. Belden Village Mall Center Court. Dress up and collect candy inside the mall from participating retailers and local organizations. Mall-O-Ween is free and open to the public. Activities include face painting, live characters, selfie stations, a balloon artist, and a costume contest with prizes. Jackson Township Driving Trick-or-Treat:12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. on October 31 in the Jackson Amphitheater parking lot. Massillon trunk or Friandise: 6 p.m. to 8 p.m., Oct. 28 at the Massillon Recreation Center, 505 Erie Street N. Children 13 and under can dress up in Halloween costumes and take car rides or treats while driving through the parking security at the Massillon Recreation Center. Bring a non-perishable item to the Service Area Military (SAM) center. Minerva Halloween Parade: Starts at 6:30 p.m. on October 28 at the depot and ends at the community building. The community Halloween party, hosted by the Rotary Minerva club, takes place at 7 p.m. at the community building. North CantonTrunk or Treat at Dogwood Park:Noon to 8 p.m. on October 30 at Dogwood Park Shelter, 241 7th St. NE ,. Wear costumes for this fun free fall event that includes candy, games, food, and prizes.

