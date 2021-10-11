The IPO of an African telephone mast for a smooth safari





Cell towers are seen near Gross-Gerau, Germany, April 25, 2019. REUTERS / Ralph Orlowski

LONDON, October 11 (Reuters Breakingviews) – An African mobile phone masts operator is reducing the hype for its second IPO attempt. If its New York listing continues this week, IHS could become the largest Africa-focused company on Wall Street. A market value of up to $ 8 billion seems designed to win over even the most skeptical investor. Companies that run towers for mobile telecom issuers have become stock market darlings due to their growth prospects and predictable cash flow. Turbulent markets forced IHS and regional rival Helios Towers to suspend their listing plans in 2018. Smaller Helios (HTWS.L) went public in London the following year; shareholders who redeemed benefited from an annualized return of 18%, including dividends. IHS Managing Director Sam Darwish is keeping his feet on the ground, however. Including debt, US and European operators like American Tower (AMT.N) and Cellnex Telecom (CLNX.MC) are worth more than 20 times their EBITDA over time. Helios trades 13 times, reflecting the high political, credit and currency risks of the continents. Operating towers in the Kalahari Desert or the East African Savannah also involve the added chore of installing electric generators and solar panels. IHS transmits similar risks. More than half of its 30,000 towers are in Nigeria, the continent’s most populous nation but also one of the most turbulent. Oil accounts for around 80% of Nigeria’s exports, making its currency prone to devaluations. His government is also used to shaking up foreign companies, as the main shareholder of South African mobile phone giant MTN (MTNJ.J) IHS can attest. This fuzzy signal is reflected in the valuation of IHS. If its Adjusted EBITDA continues to grow at the same compound annual growth rate of 21% over the past four years, it is expected to reach around $ 1 billion this year. At $ 24 per share, the high end of the published price range, its enterprise value would be close to $ 10 billion, after factoring in nearly $ 2 billion in net debt. This suggests a modest multiple of 10 times and a discount for both Helios and Cellnex, even though all three companies generate around $ 30,000 in EBITDA per spin. Considering past disappointments, Darwish is wise not to be overly greedy. He hopes to emulate the good post-IPO performance of Helios and African online retailer Jumia Technologies, also listed in 2019. If he succeeds, investors will have a pleasant safari. To follow @edwardcropley on Twitter NEWS CONTEXT – Africa-focused mobile tower company IHS announced on October 3 that it was preparing to list its shares on the New York Stock Exchange. – The company operates 30,000 masts, more than half of which are in Nigeria. It offers 22.5 million shares, of which 18 million are new shares and 4.5 million are sold by existing shareholders. The underwriters of the initial public offering also have the option of purchasing an additional 2.7 million new shares and 675,000 shares from existing investors. The shares will be listed between $ 21 and $ 24 each. – IHS generated adjusted EBITDA of $ 819 million in 2020 on revenue of $ 1.4 billion. In the first six months of 2021, Adjusted EBITDA was $ 490 million while revenue was $ 764 million. Editing by Peter Thal Larsen and Karen Kwok Reuters Breakingviews is the world’s leading source for agenda-setting financial information. As the Reuters brand for financial commentary, we dissect big business and economic stories from around the world every day. A global team of around 30 correspondents in New York, London, Hong Kong and other major cities provide real-time expert analysis. Sign up for a free trial of our full service at https://www.breakingviews.com/trial and follow us on Twitter @Breakingviews and to www.breakingviews.com. All opinions expressed are those of the authors.

