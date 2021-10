Another Chinese real estate developer struggles to pay off debts

By Jill Disis, CNN Business from China real estate crisis trap yet another developer. Modern Land asks investors for more time to repay a $ 250 million bond, according to a company filing with the Hong Kong Stock Exchange Monday. Payment was due October 25. Modern Land has said it wants to extend this deadline until the end of January, as it seeks to improve “liquidity and cash flow management and avoid any potential default.” The company said in a separate folder that Chairman Zhang Lei and Chairman Zhang Peng intend to provide about 800 million yuan ($ 124 million) in loans to support the business. Modern Land shares fell more than 2% in Hong Kong on Monday. The title is down 45% this year. News of the company’s financial difficulties came the same day as China’s second-largest developer Evergrande faced another debt repayment deadline, this time for around $ 148 million in interest on the bonds. denominated in US dollars, according to data from Refinitiv. Evergrande did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CNN Business. The struggling real estate conglomerate is looking for buyers for some of its businesses as a major liquidity crunch threatens to sink the business. China’s most indebted developer has already missed interest payments on bonds. This has fueled speculation over whether the company could see a Beijing-backed bailout, restructuring or default. Last week, its shares were suspended due to reports that a rival Chinese developer was preparing to buy his property management business. Modern earth, based in Beijing, proclaims itself the country’s “leading operator of green technology industrial houses” and claims to have completed nearly 200 projects in more than 50 cities in China and abroad. The Chinese real estate sector has grown rapidly in recent years, helping to boost economic growth. The sector accounted for 29% of outstanding loans issued by Chinese banks in yuan in the second quarter of 2021. Including related industries, it now accounts for around 30% of GDP. Last year, the Chinese government began to curb the real estate sector to curb excessive borrowing to prevent the market from overheating. Since then, Beijing has made it clear that it wants to contain the prices of leaking homes, which it has accused of worsening income inequality and threatening economic and social stability. Fantasia Holdings, a company based in Shenzhen, also missed $ 315 million in payments to lenders last week. The luxury apartment developer said in a stock market file at the time that it was assessing “the potential impact on the group’s financial and cash position.” Laura He and Michelle Toh contributed to this report. The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://ktvz.com/news/2021/10/11/another-chinese-real-estate-developer-is-struggling-to-pay-its-debts/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos