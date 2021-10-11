FrankieOne grabs $ 16 million to provide fintechs with Identity and Fraud Management as a Service – TechCrunch

Fraud remains a major problem in the world of digital transactions, a situation that Studies show has only been worsened in the past 20 months of increasing online activity due to COVID-19. Today, a startup from Melboune called FrankieOne that has built an automated platform to aid in the fight that heralds a Series A following strong customer demand.

The company – which operates some 350 data sources to automatically verify people’s identities upon onboarding, then monitor subsequent activity for any fraudulent behavior – has raised $ 16 million (A $ 20 million). He plans to use the money to develop his international presence after seeing strong demand in the market.

FrankieOne has captured some 80 customers in the past 18 months, bringing its total to 90, including Afterpay, Westpac and Zipmex. He’s also seen his annual recurring revenue increase 20-fold in the past year, with half of those sales coming from outside his home country (but he’s not disclosing actual revenue numbers). Notably, FrankieOne has gotten to this point without a marketing or sales team.

This pull has also caught the attention of some leading investors. Australia’s AirTree Ventures and Greycroft of the United States co-led the cycle, with participation from 20VC, Reinventure, Tidal Ventures, APEX Capital and Mantis (the venture capital fund launched by the musical group The Chainsmokers). The people in this Series A include Robinhood Founder and CEO Vlad Tenev, Monzo Founder Tom Blomfield, and senior executives from Revolut and Public.com.

FrankieOne identified a critical challenge through his first-hand experience as a fintech startup. Simon Costello and Aaron Chipper co-founded the startup, which was originally called Frankie, in 2017 as a neobank hoping to ride the wave of disruptive fintechs outside Europe that were giving banks value for money by conquering the young consumers with more mobile-friendly and user-friendly options to save, invest, manage, borrow and spend money. It might have been ahead of its time for the Australian market, but in the process they also discovered one of the big growing pains to start a business like this. There was no effective way to screen and onboard new users and then ensure that they were transacting on their platforms in a legal manner.

“Our journey to create a neobank revealed that a single sign-on for integration just doesn’t exist,” Costello said in an email interview.

It became the central hub of the business (and Costello said Frankie returned all the money he took from investors in that first effort).

“We decided to scratch our own itch and built it up ourselves. We knew we had found a market niche when this platform also served the needs of our peers. As we pivoted, we quickly found that our first clients were all Australian NeoBanks such as Volt Bank, ”he continued. “This experience has allowed us to understand banking from the inside out and realize that for existing financial institutions, as well as emerging financial technologies, regulatory compliance is the biggest challenge these companies face. “

The year was 2019, and the timing turned out to be fortuitous. The pandemic has led to an explosion in the number and scope of online transactions. And whether this activity is done through financial services or e-commerce or whatever, more people and organizations doing business online has meant more fragmentation, more transactions and most importantly more money for scammers to target. .

Unsurprisingly, this is not an untapped area of ​​fintech. There are a number of companies in the market today that are creating “Fraud Prevention as a Service” and providing it to businesses that need it to run their own businesses. The list includes Alloy (which was valued at $ 1.35 billion in September during its last fundraising round), idwall (which recently raised $ 38 million), Rapyd (a versatile financial services toolkit, now valued at $ 8.75 billion), Stripe (the payments giant that has taken a big step in integration, identity management and fraud) and many more.

Costello points out that one of FrankieOne’s unique selling points is its uniquely international profile, with data sources currently offered in 46 different countries, which he says “speaks volumes to the global nature of this platform and to its inherent scalability ”. In contrast, he added that other KYC and AML service providers tend to be region specific. “Very few, if any, have the capacity to serve multinational companies that require a nuanced approach to regulation, compliance and digital identity based on the specific requirements of this geography.”

To help with that, while the startup Frankie (like other neobanks) could have relied heavily on third-party APIs to power the services it provided to clients, FrankieOne is on the other side of that relationship. . It has built its own technology stack, Costello said, “much of which has been informed by the compliance and regulatory sophistication required to operate a bank.” It also integrates APIs directly into FrankieOne – the data sources, for example, that power its fraud management and identity verification system, which will also increase in number as FrankieOne continues to grow. It will, for example, be offering transaction monitoring for fiat currencies and cryptocurrencies later this year, and the fact that it already provides services to clients like Zipmex gives it an opening to do more in the area of ​​risk prevention. fraud in the still rather wild cryptocurrency market. .

“Know Your Customer (KYC) and digital identity verification are board-level issues for financial services companies,” John Henderson, partner at AirTree Ventures, said in a statement. “The current manual systems used by fintechs and FTSE100 companies are both tailor-made and flawed. The world needs a better solution, and we think FrankieOne provides it. After seeing the incredible progress and undeniable traction Simon and the team have had, we are excited to lead their Series A as they position themselves as the leading provider of identity verification and fraud risk.

Financial services companies are paying the jackpot to acquire customers, ”added Will Szczerbiak, partner at Greycroft. “During signup, customers go through a series of checks including KYC, identity verification and anti-fraud, which can force businesses to turn down potentially interesting customers due to their reliance on systems. inadequate. FrankieOneAPIs remove complexity, allowing their customers to onboard more interesting customers while providing a pleasant user experience. This is a unique approach that extends globally, and we are delighted with this partnership.