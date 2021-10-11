EU to explore joint purchase of natural gas to protect against price spikes – draft





Flags of the European Union fly in front of the headquarters of the European Commission in Brussels, Belgium, July 14, 2021. REUTERS / Yves Herman / File Photo

BRUSSELS, Oct. 11 (Reuters) – The European Union will consider an option for member states to jointly purchase natural gas as the bloc considers ways to hedge against soaring energy prices, according to a draft document viewed by Reuters. The European Commission will release a ‘toolbox’ of measures European Union countries can take to respond to soaring energy prices this week, in response to calls from some countries for an EU response at record gas and electricity prices. A draft of the toolkit document said the committee would examine the possible benefits of EU countries jointly purchasing natural gas – an idea proposed in recent weeks by governments, including Spain. Countries could collectively buy gas to form a strategic reserve, the document said, adding that participation would be voluntary. European electricity and gas prices have skyrocketed this year as strained gas supplies collided with strong demand in economies recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic. Many Member States have responded with national measures such as price caps and temporary reductions in fuel or electricity taxes. The draft toolkit confirmed that such measures are allowed under EU law and said they could be partly funded by the revenues that national governments collect from the EU carbon market. The European Commission declined to comment on the draft, which could change before the toolkit’s release on Wednesday. Not all countries want an EU response to soaring energy prices. Germany and the Netherlands cautioned against intervening in the market, while Belgium said it doubts the joint purchase of gas will reduce prices. Read more Governments can also use cash from the EU budget and its COVID-19 stimulus fund to renovate buildings to use less energy and lower consumer heating bills, according to the draft document. In the longer term, the Commission said the most effective defense is to switch to renewable energy production and reduce countries’ exposure to fluctuations in the prices of imported fossil fuels. The draft toolkit indicated that the Commission would issue guidance next year to help speed up permitting for renewable energy projects. Reporting by Kate Abnett, editing by Cynthia Osterman and Barbara Lewis Our standards: Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

