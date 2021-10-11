Walmart Netflix Hub for Selling Items from Squid Game, Cocomelon, Witcher





The world’s largest retailer and streaming service have teamed up to open an online store. Walmart announced on Monday that it launched the Netflix Hub at Walmart.com/netflix, which it says will be the “largest online retail destination for Netflix consumer products in the United States.” Examples of products launching on the Netflix hub include a collection of Stranger Things music and figures, Squid Game clothing, Cocomelon dolls, and an Ada Twistlab playset. At Netflix, we love when stories transcend screens and become a part of people’s lives, Josh Simon, vice president, consumer products at Netflix, told USA TODAY. Walmart has given us the opportunity to deliver a shopping experience that sets a new level of innovation for the consumer entertainment product space. Save better, spend better:Money tips and advice delivered straight to your inbox. register here Walmart and Home Depot team up:Home Depot’s online orders will soon be delivered via Walmart’s new white-label service It is also Netflix’s first digital storefront with a national retailer. Netflix fans are passionate about their shows, and we saw an opportunity to bring these stories home in new and exciting ways, said Jeff Evans, executive vice president of entertainment and toys at Walmart US, in a statement. at USA TODAY. Evans said one of his favorite items was the Stranger Things Tape Player Bundle. There will also be a collection of music and action figures from the show. For fans of Nailed It !, baking kits are also now on sale in Walmart stores for $ 15.98. “This is a good example of the type of exclusive experience we create for our clients,” said Evans. “The kit allows our customers to experience a Nailed It! live from the comfort of their own kitchen. “ The hub will soon include a crowdsourced feature called Netflix Fan Select that will allow fans to vote for merchandise they’d like to see from their favorite Netflix titles that Walmart merchants bring to life, Evans said. The idea is that we would like to give customers the ability to vote for products from their favorite shows that they would like to own, Evans told USA TODAY. Think of it as a starter for Netflix products. We will provide a pool of articles and customers will be able to vote for their favorites. Once an item receives enough votes, work well with our supplier partners to develop them at scale. The McDonald’s gift for teachers:McDonald’s is giving teachers free thank you breakfast meals this week. How to get the freebie. Popeyes Thanksgiving Dinner:Popeyes Cajun turkeys return for Thanksgiving. Here’s when and how to pre-order. Netflix Hub at Walmart Walmart says that over the next few months, Netflix fans will be able to find compelling and coveted products in a variety of categories, including music, clothing, toys and games, for fan-favorite shows like Stranger Things. , Nailed It! and Cocomelon, and new shows like Ada Twist. Examples of products that will be available on the Netflix Hub this fall: Ada Twist Toys Ada Twist Cuddle Plush ($ 10.97) Walmart Marketplace First Exclusive

Glow & go Notepad ($ 24.82) Exclusive to Walmart, the first on the market

Science Doll ($ 24.82) Walmart Marketplace First Exclusive

Lab on the Go ($ 44.44) Walmart Exclusive, First on the Market Cocomelon Toys Plush JJ Doll ($ 19.97)

Spark. To create. To imagine. Cocomelon School Bus with Letters, Numbers & Music, Unisex ($ 29.97) Walmart Exclusive

Cocomelon 4 Piece Toddler Bed Set with Bonus Blanket ($ 36.97) Walmart Exclusive I have arrived! pastry shop Cooking Kits ($ 15.98) Walmart Exclusive; available in store (soon online) Squid games shirts T-shirts in a variety of styles with prices coming soon Stranger Things Merchandise Bluetooth Cassette Player ($ 64.88) Walmart Exclusive

Music vinyl ($ 33.97) Walmart Exclusive

Stranger Things Collector’s Box ($ 54.96) Walmart Exclusive

Stanger Things Void Series Eleven Figure and Cassette Set ($ 59.88) Walmart Exclusive

T-shirts in a variety of styles ranging in price The witcher’s collectibles The Witcher Netflix Grunt & Grumble Geralt Talking Collectible Plush ($ 34.96) Walmart Exclusive

The Witcher Netflix Transformed Geralt Dark Horse Collectible Statue ($ 59.88) Walmart Exclusive

Funko Pop! Ride Deluxe: Witcher – Geralt and Roach Vinyl Figure ($ 24.88) Walmart Exclusive

T-shirts Waffles + Mochi Recipe Book Waffles + Mochi: The Cookbook ($ 17.99) Follow USA TODAY reporter Kelly Tyko on Twitter:@KellyTyko.For shopping news, tips and offers, join us onour Facebook Shopping Ninjas group.

