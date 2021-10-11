Connect with us

Business

Gibson Dunn hires Munger Tolles litigator in San Francisco

Gibson Dunn & Crutcher Washington, DC offices REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

  • Rosemarie Ring Focuses on Privacy, Intellectual Property and Consumer Class Actions
  • The client list includes tech and fashion companies

(Reuters) – Gibson, Dunn & Crutcher has chosen Rosemarie Ring, a senior lawyer who has represented technology companies such as Facebook Inc and Microsoft Corp’s LinkedIn Corp, as a partner in San Francisco, the company said on Monday.

Ring joins Gibson Dunn, 1,500 attorneys at Munger, Tolles & Olson, a firm of approximately 200 attorneys. She focuses on complex business litigation, including privacy, consumer class actions and intellectual property litigation, Gibson Dunn said.

Ring, who practiced for nearly two decades at Munger Tolles, a Los Angeles-based company, said in a statement that she “has long admired” the litigation practice at Gibson Dunn.

Gibson Dunn, also founded in Los Angeles, elected a new leader earlier this year, Barbara Becker, a mergers and acquisitions lawyer who took the helm on May 1, as the firm’s first-ever female president and managing partner. The company also created a COO position, appointing partner Joshua Lipshutz to that position in May.

Becker, in a statement Monday, touted Ring’s experience.

“She is a senior litigator and has a proven track record of defending companies in high stakes commercial litigation and large regulatory investigations,” said Becker.

Ring’s customers span the tech, retail, media and entertainment industries, with a list that also includes Microsoft, Walt Disney Co, Verizon, HTC and Apple Inc, according to his Gibson Dunn biography. She also represents companies in the fashion industry, including Versace, Ermenegildo Zegna and Yves Saint Laurent, the firm said.

She has represented Facebook in lawsuits over its advertising platform and in appeals relating to the use of price cypress in the privacy class action settlement, the company said. His work for HTC has included representation in multi-district disputes regarding the use of software that collects data on smartphones, according to Gibson Dunn.

“We wish Rose the best as she opens this new chapter in her career,” Hailyn Chen, co-managing partner of Munger Tolles, said in an email statement.

Chen said working with Ring “has been a privilege” and the firm “has no doubt that our paths will cross again.”

