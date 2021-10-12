Business
Amazon extends flexibility for some employees to work from home
Amazon told employees on Monday it was loosening its plans to force workers back to their offices, further withdrawing from a more rigid approach it took earlier this year.
In March, Amazon told employees it wanted to return to a desktop-centric culture. He backtracked this summer, saying most of the company’s employees should be in an office at least three days a week. A plan to return to the office by September has been pushed back to January as the Delta variant of the coronavirus takes hold.
Now Amazon is adding more flexibility to its return-to-office plans. Instead of specifying that people work three days a week in the office, they were going to leave that decision to individual teams, Andy Jassy, the CEO of the company, Recount employees in a post that the company also posted.
The manager of each team will decide when and how often employees should be in the office, if applicable. We were going to be in a phase of experimentation, learning and adjustment for a while as we came out of this pandemic, Jassy wrote.
Employees who work primarily from home will not be able to live anywhere. We want most of our employees to be close enough to their core team that they can easily get to the office for a meeting within a few days of notice, Jassy said.
Many large tech employers have postponed their return to office dates until 2022, often adopting hybrid approaches to work that encourage the use of the remote technologies they produce. Flexibility has become an advantage for in-demand tech workers. Amazon’s shift comes as it hires voraciously, seeking to fill 40,000 business and tech jobs in the United States alone.
Microsoft, which has indefinitely delayed his dates for returning to the office given the uncertain trajectory of the pandemic, said he expected employees to work from home until part-time, and Google has redesigned its office design to accommodate the employees who only come occasionally.
Facebook, which postponed its reopening until January, said this summer that employees at all levels can apply to be removed entirely, although they may take a pay cut to do so. Otherwise, they have to spend at least half of their time in the office.
