Energy crisis could force more factories in UK to close





Industries, which are major users of natural gas and electricity, are reeling from a dramatic increase in wholesale energy prices that could continue until the end of winter. UK companies are made less competitive compared to international competitors who have received help from their governments.

“The UK is expected to continue to experience high and frequent spikes in electricity prices, leading to further production shutdowns, damage to factories and long-term damage to the UK steel industry,” UK Steel industry group said.

Industry groups met with UK officials for the second time on Monday after Friday’s talks failed to satisfy business leaders. With Prime Minister Boris Johnson on vacation in Spain, some leaders are starting to express frustration at what they see as government inaction.

Stephen Elliott, chief executive of the Chemical Industry Association, said Monday that members could start closing factories in a matter of weeks due to rising production costs. “I’m not saying our members are on the brink. But what I’m saying, and I said it on Friday at [business secretary] Kwasi Kwarteng is that if I go for another three weeks, I cannot guarantee that the chemical companies will not suspend or temporarily shut down production, ”he told the BBC. Kwarteng has submitted a formal offer of aid to the UK Treasury, an official at the Department of Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy told CNN on Monday. Price issue UK consumers enjoy some protection against rising prices through a cap set by regulators. Yet companies remain exposed. Wholesale electricity prices in the UK fell from 50 per megawatt hour in April to 2,500 per megawatt hour in September, according to UK Steel, which called the increase “astronomical”. The average monthly wholesale costs in Britain are roughly double those in France and Britain, he added. UK natural gas prices have risen by around 425% so far this year. At the start of October, they were nearly 740% higher than the same period in 2020, according to data from Independent Commodity Intelligence Services. According to Dave Dalton, CEO of the British Glass Trade Association, glass producers have to run their furnaces continuously due to the high temperatures required to melt the raw materials and they cannot stop the process without incurring costs and significant damage to the oven. “Some businesses have seen their energy bills skyrocket fourfold and even up to eightfold, which means an additional burden of millions of pounds a month that just can’t go on,” he said. . “These costs will inevitably have to be passed on to customers and consumers at a time when the cost of living is already rising.” Dalton said he is not yet calling for a bailout of the industry. But he said immediate government action is needed “to ensure that this situation does not continue to worsen”. Industry groups are calling on the government to help them contain their costs and ensure they can continue to have access to energy. UK Steel chief executive Gareth Stace told British media on Monday that the Prime Minister must “clash with ministerial heads” to overcome government inertia and help manufacturers avoid massive shutdowns this winter. Rising gas prices could force factories to shut down for long periods of time, which in turn would hurt the productivity of individual businesses and the UK steel supply, as well as UK jobs. , he said on Monday. He added that the shutdowns could cause irreversible damage to the equipment. In the ceramics industry, where energy accounts for a third of production costs, many companies have ordered winter gas supplies in advance and therefore do not have to pay higher prices immediately, according to Jon Flitney, head of energy and innovation at the British Ceramic Confederation. But he said that for many, gas could now account for as much as around 65% of costs. “We urge the government to take action to limit the impact of high market prices, whether to help members now or through the rest of the winter,” he added. Vulnerable businesses Industrial companies that use huge amounts of energy are not the only ones at risk. British Chambers of Commerce have called on the government to put energy price caps in place to prevent small businesses from shutting down. Claire Walker, co-executive director of the British Chambers of Commerce, said the cap would protect small and medium-sized enterprises “in the same way as households and allow the production and maintenance of normal business activities with confidence.“ There was good news for UK businesses on Monday: They will have a reliable source of vital CO2 gas until at least January. CF Fertilizers, the US company that the UK government agreed to subsidize after suspending operations in the country, said it would supply CO2 until January after reaching a deal with customers. The gas is used to stun animals for slaughter, as well as in packaging to extend the shelf life of fresh, chilled and baked products, and in the production of carbonated drinks. UK supermarkets could face shortages of meat and other fresh foods without a reliable supply of gas. “The CO2 suppliers have agreed to pay CF Fertilizers a price for the CO2 it produces that will allow it to continue operating while global gas prices remain high,” according to a British government statement on Monday. – Luke McGee contributed reporting.

