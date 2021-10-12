William Shatner soars to space with Blue Origin: how to watch live





Blue Origin

Blue Origin plans to complete its second crewed flight on Wednesday, this time wearing the alter ego of one of the most iconic space travelers of all time. The first flight of a New Shepard rocket

with humans on board launched July 20 and carried company founder and mega-rich Jeff Bezos, his brother Mark, aviation pioneer Wally Funk and student Oliver Daemen on a quick trip to space. This time around the title the passenger is William Shatner, the 90-year-old veteran actor best known for playing James T. Kirk, captain of the Starship Enterprise in the Star Trek universe. “I’ve been hearing about space for a long time now” Shatner said brazenly in a statement last week. “I take this opportunity to see it for myself. What a miracle.” The mission, dubbed NS18, is scheduled to take off at 6.30am PT (8.30am CT) on Wednesday, October 13. Blue Origin’s live coverage is expected to begin 90 minutes earlier and will be broadcast live. Live coverage of the launch by CNET is below. Shatner will be joined in the New Shepard capsule by Chris Boshuizen, former NASA engineer and co-founder of satellite imagery company Planet Labs; Glen de Vries, entrepreneur and executive of the French software company Dassault Systèmes; and Blue Origin’s Vice President of Mission and Flight Operations, Audrey Powers. The quartet will take off Wednesday morning from the Blue Origin launch facility in West Texas. A few minutes after the start of the flight, the capsule will separate from the booster and continue into suborbital space, where the crew will experience weightlessness and an epic view of Earth before re-entering the atmosphere. for a soft landing assisted by parachute in the desert. The entire experiment should last about 15 minutes. After separation, the New Shepard booster returns for an autonomous ground landing to be reused in the future.

Shatner, who has also released more than 10 albums as a recording artist, says he plans to write a song about the experience for his next album. “I want to write about my love for the Earth”, Shatner said in an interview posted on Twitter. The launch was originally scheduled for Tuesday, October 12, but was postponed until the next day due to forecast winds. “The mission operations team has confirmed that the vehicle meets all mission requirements and the astronauts began training today,” Blue Origin said in a statement Sunday morning. “The weather is the only trigger for the launch window.”

