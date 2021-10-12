New exchange makes substantial progress

The Beijing Stock Exchange, located on Financial Street in the Xicheng district of Beijing. [Photo/IC]



Substantial progress was made at the much-anticipated Beijing Stock Exchange, which is slated to be a new cradle for technologically advanced small and medium-sized enterprises, as it completed its second technical test on Saturday.

Ninety-eight securities firms, 10 information providers, and eight fund companies participated in the test, which focused on investor suitability, scope of powers, performance disclosure and channels. negotiation. The first technical test of the exchange took place on September 25.

Based on the experiences of the STAR market in Shanghai and ChiNext in Shenzhen, the second technical test indicates that the Beijing Stock Exchange is making final preparations before its official launch, said Zhou Yunnan, founder of Beijing Nanshan Jingshi Investment.

The exchange released three sets of draft rules on September 5 regarding members of the management of listing, trading and exchange.

Li Yongchun, deputy general manager of the exchange, told the Zhongguancun forum in Beijing on September 25 that the exchange was ready to publish other support rules and was making all the necessary preparations to start trading.

Xiao Chu’nan, executive director and sponsor representative of the investment banking department of China Renaissance Securities, said that although the tests helped resolve technical issues with starting trading, the publication of detailed rules regarding issues such as IPO reviews and continuous monitoring is required before the opening of the stock exchange.

The exchange will undergo a final and comprehensive test of its operations with major market players before officially starting operations.

Liu Ping’an, chairman of Beijing-based private fund manager GGR Capital, said the stock market is expected to begin trading officially at the end of this month.

President Xi Jinping, as he addressed the World Summit on Trade in Services at the 2021 China International Trade in Services Fair via a video link on September 2, announced that the country would establish an exchange in Beijing and in would make a major base to serve innovative SMEs.

The exchange will initially be based on NEEQ Select, the highest tier of the National Equities Exchange and Cotations system launched eight years ago. Qualified companies trading on NEEQ Innovation, the second highest tier of NEEQ, can apply to be listed on the Beijing Stock Exchange as long as they remain listed on NEEQ Innovation for 12 consecutive months.

Since the beginning of September, the daily trading volume on the NEEQ Select has increased 2.7 times and the price of shares at this level has increased by an average of 35%, said Li, deputy managing director of the Beijing Stock Exchange, during from the Zhongguancun forum.

At least nine companies currently listed on NEEQ Innovation have applied to be listed on NEEQ Select since the central government announced its intention to establish the Beijing Stock Exchange.

Individual investors with at least 500,000 yuan ($ 77,550) of assets in their personal securities account will be allowed to trade on the stock exchange, he announced on September 17. The threshold has been reduced from the entry level of 1 million yuan applicable for NEEQ Select.

Zhu Haibin, chief NEEQ analyst at Essence Securities, said there would be up to 7.89 million individual investors on the new exchange. As investment demand is expected to remain strong, the liquidity and pricing power of the stock market will therefore be high, he said.

CITIC Securities analysts wrote in a note that they have a positive view of which companies to trade on the new exchange, but it should be noted that most of these companies are smaller in size and may be more vulnerable to external impacts. .

Zhou Lanxu contributed to this story.