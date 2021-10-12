BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. Announces Upcoming Tender Offer | Business

NEW YORK – (BUSINESS WIRE) – October 11, 2021–

Today, BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (the “Fund”) (NYSE: EGF, CUSIP: 09255K108) announced that the annual offer to buy back outstanding common shares (the “Shares”) from its shareholders (the “Tender Offer”) will begin on October 15, 2021.

Pursuant to the Tender Offer, the Fund offers to purchase up to 5% of its Shares from shareholders at an amount per Share equal to the Fund’s net asset value (“NAV”) per Share, less a redemption fee. by 2%. of the value of the repurchased Shares, calculated at the close of regular trading on the New York Stock Exchange on November 17, 2021. The Tender Offer is scheduled to expire on November 16, 2021, unless extended, with payment for the repurchased Shares to be made at no later than November 24, 2021. Validly deposited and accepted shares will not be eligible for distributions declared, paid or distributed with respect to a registration date from November 24, 2021.

The Fund has set the registration date for October 7, 2021 only for the purpose of identifying eligible shareholders to receive the Tender Offer documents.

The Fund is a diversified and private management investment company. The investment objective of the Fund is to provide shareholders with current income and earnings. The Shares have sometimes traded at a premium to the NAV per Share of the Fund. It may not be in the interest of a shareholder to tender Shares under the Tender Offer if the Shares are trading at a premium. The market price of the Shares can and does fluctuate. Consequently, on November 17, 2021, the date of fixing the price of the Buyback Offer, the market price of the Shares may be higher or lower than the NAV per Share of the Fund.

No member of the Fund, its investment advisor or its Board of Directors makes any recommendation to a shareholder as to the advisability of tendering or refraining from tendering Shares in the context of the Offer. redemption.

For client specific information regarding the tender offer, please contact your broker or financial advisor, or in the case of registered shareholders, Computershare Trust Company, NA, which will act as depositary agent in connection with the buyout offer.

About BlackRock

The goal of BlackRocks is to help more and more people experience financial well-being. As an investor trustee and a leading fintech provider, we help millions of people build savings for their lifetimes by making investing easier and more affordable. For more information on BlackRock, please visit www.blackrock.com/corporate | Twitter: @Black rock | LinkedIn: www.linkedin.com/company/blackrock

Availability of fund updates

BlackRock will update the performance and certain other data of the Fund on a monthly basis on its website in the Closed-End Funds section of www.blackrock.com as well as certain other important information as needed from time to time. Investors and others are encouraged to consult the website for updated performance information and the publication of other important information about the Fund. This reference to the BlackRocks website is intended to provide investors with public access to information about the Fund and does not incorporate, and is not intended to, incorporate the BlackRocks website in this release.

Forward-looking statements

This press release, and other statements that BlackRock or the Fund may make, may contain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act, concerning the future financial or business performance, strategies or expectations of the Funds or BlackRocks. Forward-looking statements are usually identified by words or phrases such as trend, potential, opportunity, pipeline, believe, comfortable, expect, anticipate, current, intention, estimate, position, assume, outlook, continue, stay, maintain, support, seek, achieve and similar expressions, or future or conditional verbs such as will, would, should, could, may or similar expressions.

BlackRock cautions that forward-looking statements are subject to many assumptions, risks and uncertainties, which change over time. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date on which they are made, and BlackRock assumes no obligation and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements. Actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in forward-looking statements and future results could differ materially from historical performance.

With respect to the Fund, the following factors, among others, could cause actual events to differ materially from forward-looking statements or historical performance: (1) changes and volatility in political, economic or industry conditions, interest rate environment, exchange rates or financial and capital markets, which could result in changes in the demand for the Fund or in the net asset value of the Fund; (2) the relative and absolute performance of the Fund’s investments and its investments; (3) the impact of increased competition; (4) the unfavorable resolution of any legal proceedings; (5) the extent and timing of any distribution or repurchase of shares; (6) the impact, extent and timing of technological changes; (7) the impact of legislative and regulatory actions and reforms, including the Dodd-Frank Wall Street Reform and Consumer Protection Act, and regulatory, supervisory or enforcement actions by government agencies relating to the Fund or BlackRock, depending on the case ; (8) terrorist activities, international hostilities and natural disasters, which can negatively affect the general economy, national and local financial and financial markets, specific industries or BlackRock; (9) BlackRocks’ ability to attract and retain highly talented professionals; (10) the impact of BlackRock’s choice to provide support for its products from time to time; and (11) the impact of problems in other financial institutions or the failure or negative performance of products in other financial institutions.

The Fund’s annual and semi-annual reports and other regulatory documents with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) are available on the SEC’s website at www.sec.gov and on the BlackRocks website at www.blackrock.com, and may discuss these or other factors that affect the Fund. The information contained on the BlackRocks website does not form part of this press release.

View source version on businesswire.com:https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005664/en/

1-800-882-0052

KEYWORD: NEW YORK UNITED STATES NORTH AMERICA

INDUSTRY KEYWORD: FINANCING OF PROFESSIONAL BANKING SERVICES

SOURCE: BlackRock Closed End Fund

Copyright Business Wire 2021.

PUB: 11/10/2021 16:30 / DISC: 11/10/2021 16:32

http://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211011005664/en