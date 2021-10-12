Toronto Stock Exchange: Why American Companies Should Go Public





What are the advantages of registering in Canada? On the one hand, there is less competition for attention. “Insert a tech company in Canada with a billion dollar valuation and you will rank among the top 25 tech companies in the country,” says Khaliph. “At $ 1 billion, in the United States, you would have 600 or more companies as big or bigger than you. “ There is also a substantial difference in cost. In Canada, a publicly traded company with an anticipated market value of $ 100 million would typically be able to get legal, accounting, and regulatory fees capped at somewhere between $ 100,000 and $ 500,000, according to Khalife (that’s in Canadian dollars, pegged to 1 US cent). In the United States, the range for such preparation is likely to be from $ 1.5 million to $ 4 million. “The United States has a heavier regulatory environment,” says Khalife. “In Canada, our registration requirements are more flexible. The Toronto listing has worked well for Chicago-based Venzee Technologies, which is developing software that translates descriptions of all kinds of consumer products from manufacturers into promotional texts ready for retailers to use. The company was listed on TMX Venture almost four years ago through the Canadian version of an SPAC. It only has 25 employees and revenues of less than $ 1 million per year at this point, which is too small to list on a U.S. stock exchange. But since its IPO, it has been able to raise in various offers more than 10 million dollars (in US dollars) to finance its operations. Venzee has offices in Vancouver to stay close to its accountants. John Abrams, President and CEO, notes that start-up capital from friends and family does not go far and Canada does not have a true venture capital market. “But if your concept is viable, you can be listed on TMX,” says Abrams. “The requirements to be listed on the NASDAQ are huge in comparison. You need millions of income to start. TMX met our expectations. Abrams says he actually welcomes the extra diligence and regulation that comes with being a state-owned enterprise. He adds that he receives calls almost every month from suitors hoping to buy Venzee. He wants to grow his business on a larger scale before that happens, but believes his stock, even recently trading at 7 cents US, serves as a showcase to remind people what Venzee is. If it were private, the business would be invisible in comparison, he says. Quality journalism is not free. Consider subscribing to Crain’s.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.chicagobusiness.com/private-intelligence/toronto-stock-exchange-why-us-companies-should-go-public-there The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos