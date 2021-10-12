Business
SEC Chairman Genslers 49, proposed regulations anger hedge fund managers, brokers, and more
Chairman of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) Gary Gensler appointed in February 2021 by President Joe Biden and sworn in in April wasted no time in solving a host of problems and proposing sweeping regulations on Wall Street.
From a review of the rules behind stock trading to proposed crypto regulations, and from short selling disclosures to climate change disclosures, Gensler presented what Bloomberg has called one of the most ambitious programs from the 87-year history of the SEC, with 49 proposals, many of which already draw opposition from hedge funds, exchanges, online brokers and public companies.
Ron Geffner, a former SEC attorney himself who now oversees Sadis & Goldberg’s financial services department, told GOBankingRates that with 49 pending proposals Gensler finds itself in a difficult position as the SEC is catching up with the real world. regarding digital currencies and buying behavior of same stock tulip bulbs.
As a former SEC enforcement attorney, I can first confirm that the SEC will always have to catch up in some areas because we live in a dynamic world, Geffner added. Fraud takes all forms and with new technological developments and fraud evolves just as rapidly. While Gensler and his colleagues at the SEC will make mistakes every now and then by going too far or not understanding the implications, I expect them to make a difference for the better.
To work on this, Gensler set up 50 teams involving around 200 people to draft rule proposals, Bloomberg reported.
Some of the thorniest issues for market participants include gamification. In June, Gensler said it was calling for a review of the rules underlying stock trading to maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets, while ensuring investor protection and facilitating capital formation.
Referring to the market frenzy of the past few months around meme stocks, including AMC and GameStop, and trading apps such as Robinhood, Gensler said at the time that the question is whether our stock markets are as efficient as they could be, in light of technological changes and recent developments.
But this issue itself is complex and has a domino effect, triggering additional problems, as Gensler explained in his May testimony before the House Committee on Financial Services. Our central question is: as new technologies emerge and change the face of finance, how do we continue to meet our fundamental public policy goals and ensure that markets work for everyday investors? As we strive to protect investors, maintain fair, orderly and efficient markets, and facilitate capital formation, I would like to highlight seven factors that played a role in these volatile events: gamification and user experience. ; payment of the order flow; stock market structure; short selling and market transparency; social media; market plumbing: pollution control and regulation; and system-wide risks.
Other thorny issues for stakeholders such as entrepreneurs on Wall Street and Silicon Valley include regulations regarding Special Purpose Acquisition Companies (SPAC), as the agency will likely require more disclosure, especially on how lucrative deals can be for SPAC sponsors, Bloomberg reported, adding that the SEC had signaled its intention to propose a rule by April.
Another thorny issue is regulations around crypto, which has angered some lawmakers. Gensler tackled them sadly in August, saying that right now we just don’t have enough crypto investor protection. Frankly, right now, it’s more like the Wild West.
Last week, for example, the House Financial Services Committee held a hearing with Gensler, in which House Representative Patrick McHenry, the House Financial Services Committee’s ranking Republican, berated him for his stance on digital assets.
You have made a number of troubling and contradictory public statements regarding crypto assets and other innovative technologies. When you were here in May, you said that additional legislation is needed to properly regulate digital asset trading. Then just a few weeks ago, when you testified before the Senate Banking Committee, you said the law was very clear, McHenry said, according to the hearing transcript.
You hinted that many digital asset exchanges are unregistered securities exchanges and have even threatened a digital asset exchange by name. So what is it ? Does the SEC want more legislative authority, or is it about to unleash a regulatory tsunami under existing laws? He added. After the hearing, McHenry sent Gensler a letter, reiterating the comments he made during the hearing.
Last updated: October 11, 2021
