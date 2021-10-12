Shares surge as Wilsonville battery maker ESS begins trading on Wall Street, reversing wobbly debut

ESS Tech, a small Wilsonville battery maker, made an emphatic debut on Wall Street as a sudden wave of investor enthusiasm weathered a tough week for the company.

Shares jumped 27%, $ 2.22, to close at $ 10.43 after trading began Monday on the New York Stock Exchange. The stock trades under the stock symbol GWH (a nod to gigawatt-hour, 1 billion watt-hours of electricity).

ESS manufactures iron-based batteries that it says will allow clean electricity generators, like solar and wind farms, to store their energy. Energy storage for clean energy is an essential part of any move away from fossil fuels.

The clean energy company had planned to raise $ 465 million by merging with a publicly traded investment fund, known as a Special Purpose Acquisition Company, or SPAC. But most PSPC investors withdrew from the deal last week, choosing to cash in their shares instead.

The result was that ESS only raised $ 308 million under the Monday deal. This is still a considerable sum for a small company, which employs only 165 people, but which had suggested that investors were gloomy about the prospects of ESS.

Trading started slowly on Monday morning, with the stock rising about 2%. Stocks then began a sudden surge around 10:30 a.m. PT.

It’s not clear what triggered the rally in stocks, but at 10:12 a.m. CNBC published a flattering article about ESS, with a headline touting it as a company backed by Bill Gates. (The Gates clean energy fund, Breakthrough Energy Ventures, is one of the investors in ESS.)

The article described ESS battery technology in detail, but did not note that most PSPC investors withdrew from the deal last week.

Either way, ESS suddenly has high visibility among clean energy investors and a rising stock price that could help the company if it seeks more capital in the future.

The proceeds from this transaction will allow us to expand our operations to meet growing global demand for a product the world needs today to support the transition to clean, renewable energy, CEO Eric Dresselhuys said on Monday in a written press release.

ESS said it plans to spend its new capital to expand its manufacturing and sales operations, research and balance sheet.

ESS had initially forecast a market value of $ 1.1 billion; the company said it would take at least a month before it had an accurate valuation after its listing, due to obscure rules surrounding a company’s IPO, as well as delays in determining a accurate valuation due to the timing of private investment registrations.

In the past two weeks, ESS has announced agreements to supply its batteries to two major energy companies Enel Green Power, in Spain, and to SoftBank’s subsidiary SB Energy. The explosive growth the Wilsonville company has promised investors, however, is far from assured.

ESS continues to prove the demand for its products. The company projects revenue of just $ 2 million this year, but expects revenue to grow to $ 37 million next year, $ 300 million in 2023, and a staggering $ 3.6 billion in 2027.

That’s all speculation at this point. Most small companies with high ambitions present optimistic forecasts to venture capitalists or other large private investors.

But PSPCs have given young companies the opportunity to pursue their big dreams in public procurement.

Here’s how PSPCs work: Investors pool their money in a blank check fund, PSPC, and get listed on a Wall Street stock exchange. PSPC then merges with a private company, providing investment capital and a ready-made stock list to the company.

ESS combined with a SPAC called ACON S2 Acquisition Corp. ACON shares were trading at around $ 10 before announcing its deal with ESS last May.

ACON investors had the option of buying back their shares at $ 10 a piece rather than taking shares of ESS. And most ACON shareholders did so last week, withdrawing $ 208 million from the deal and triggering a 16% overnight drop in ACON’s stock price.

This is the quote that ESS inherited on Monday, when it finalized the transaction.

If the PSPC process was a disappointment, however, the deal held firm thanks to private support of $ 250 million from investment funds and energy companies. This constituted the bulk of the ESS sum raised by the IPO.

This article has been substantially updated to note the rise in the ESS stock price.

