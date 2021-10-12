Business
Enphase Energy, SoFi, DraftKings, Gap and more
New England Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore (24) stretches during the New England Patriots practice session in Foxborough, MA on October 22, 2020.
Barry Chin | Boston Globe | Getty Images
Find out which companies are making the midday headlines.
Energy stocks Oil stocks rose on Monday, with West Texas Intermediate crude futures trading above $ 81 a barrel, although many of them later hit their session highs as the broad market has reversed. Halliburton shares climbed 3%. Diamondback Energy advanced 3% but closed slightly in the green. Solar stocks also rose, with Sunrun and Enphase Energy surging more than 4%.
Freeport-McMoRan shares jumped 3% and were among the biggest winners on the S&P 500 at midday. The stock’s jump came amid a rally in the energy and industrial sectors and a surge in copper prices.
Retailers Garment makers’ shares fell after cotton prices hit a 10-year high on Friday at $ 1.16 a pound. Gap and Levi Strauss lost% 4. Ralph Lauren stock fell 1.5%.
Charter, Comcast Both cable stocks fell on Monday after Raymond James demoted them based on market performance. Comcast lost more than 4% and Charter slipped 1.5%.
SoFi Technologies Shares of the online personal finance company jumped more than 13% after Morgan Stanley launched a cover with an overweight rating. The Wall Street company is bullish on SoFi’s student loan refinancing business and said the potential approval of SoFi’s banking charter application is another possible catalyst for a boost.
Aspen Technology Shares of the industrial software maker jumped 12% after announcing a deal with Emerson Electric to merge with two of its software companies. The cash and stock deal is valued at around $ 160 per share.
Cleveland-Cliffs Shares of Cleveland-Cliffs gained more than 4% after the steel producer announced it would acquire Ferrous Processing and Trading, a scrap metal company. The acquisition will mark Cleveland-Cliffs’ entry into the scrap metal business.
DraftKings Shares of the sportsbook company climbed around 2% after Citi launched a cover with a buy note. The Wall Street firm said the company is the “market leader” in betting.
Southwest Airlines The airline’s share price fell more than 4% after it canceled more than 2,000 flights over the weekend, blaming air traffic control issues, bad weather and its own shortage of staff.
Coinbase The cryptocurrency exchange saw its shares fall by more than 3% as bitcoin extended a two-week rally to an all-time high. Coinbase shares tend to trade in tandem with cryptocurrency prices, as most of its income comes from trading fees.
CNBC’s Yun Li, Maggie Fitzgerald, Jesse Pound and Hannah Miao contributed reporting
