Hexion Holdings announces its intention to separate into two independent companies

On September 29, 2021, Hexion Holdings Corporation (OTC US: HXOH, $ 22.20, market cap: $ 1.3 billion) announced its intention to separate into two independent companies. The two companies will be Hexion Holdings, comprising the Adhesives and Versatic Acids and Derivatives product lines, and Hexion Coatings and Composites (US) Inc. (Epoxy), comprising the Company’s epoxy-based coatings and composites products. Hexion expects the Epoxy separation transaction to take the form of a distribution of 100% of the shares of Epoxy, a new independent company, to current holders of Hexion common stock and warrants. Holdings. At the end of the Epoxy spin, the current shareholders of Hexion Holdings will own shares of Hexion Holdings and Epoxy. Hexion Holdings has also filed a registration statement on Form S-1 with the United States Securities and Exchange Commission for a proposed initial public offering by Hexion Holdings (Stub) under the symbol HXN on the New York Stock Exchange. . Prior to the consumption of this common share offering, Hexion Holdings will distribute to its existing shareholders and warrant holders all of the common shares of Epoxy. Thus, investors who purchase Common Shares under the Offer will not be entitled to participate in the distribution of Epoxy Shares as a result of such purchase and will not receive any interest in the Epoxy business. The epoxy separation transaction is currently expected to close in the fourth quarter of 2021, subject to final board approval, customary regulatory approvals, and tax and legal considerations. The financial terms of the separation, including the new debt expected to be incurred by Hexion and Epoxy, will be determined by the board of directors of Hexion Holdings based on various factors, including the establishment of an appropriate pro forma capitalization. for Epoxy as a stand-alone company and the level of debt in relation to the profits of various comparable companies. Moelis & Company LLC and Morgan Stanley & Co



. LLC serves as a strategic advisor in connection with the strategic review. Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP and Davis Polk & Wardwell LLP act as offer and M&A advisor for Hexion.

Price performance of Hexion Holdings

Hexion Holdings and Epoxy are expected to enter into a shared services agreement, which will allow Hexion Holdings to provide Epoxy, on a transitional basis, with certain services or functions that the companies have historically shared and one or more commercial agreements relating to the ownership, management, the maintenance, support and use of certain operating services shared by Hexion Holdings to Epoxy. Following the spin-off, Craig Rogerson will continue to lead Hexion Holdings as Chairman, President and CEO. George Knight will continue in his role at Hexion Holdings as Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer.

Ann Frederix, currently Senior Vice President, Coatings & Composites, Hexion Holdings, is expected to take on the role of CEO of Epoxy. Joost Vierhout, currently Senior CFO, Global Epoxy and Versatics, Hexion Holdings, is expected to take on the role of CFO of Epoxy.

Details of the spin-off and 5 main shareholders

Rationale for the transaction

Since emerging from Chapter 11 bankruptcy in 3Q19, Hexion has focused on streamlining its business portfolio, investing in R&D and the ability to bring new value-added products to market. The company also completed the sale of its specialty phenolic resin, hexamine and forest products resins businesses in Europe for approximately $ 425 million to Black Diamond and Investindustrial in 1Q21. With recent strong performance, favorable end-market exposure and after a comprehensive assessment of strategic actions aimed at unlocking the value of its business, Hexions board and management have determined that now is the time. come to pursue a separation through an IPO and a spin-off. disabled. Listing Hexion shares on NYSE should improve liquidity and boost valuation multiples. The board of directors of Hexions believes that the separation of the epoxy business from other businesses is in the best interests of Hexion and its shareholders and has concluded that the separation will provide Hexion Holdings and Hexion Coatings and Composites (Epoxy ) several potential opportunities and benefits, including strategic and management direction, resource allocation and capital deployment, investor selection and employee incentives and retention.

The separation will allow each company’s management team to better position its business to capitalize on macroeconomic trends, increase managerial focus to pursue strategies and leverage its key strengths to drive performance. The management of each company will be able to focus on its core competencies and growth opportunities. He will increase the flexibility and speed to design and implement strategies based on the characteristics of his business. The separation will allow the management team of each company to implement a capital structure, dividend policy and growth strategy tailored to each unique company. Both companies are expected to directly access the debt and equity markets to fund their respective growth strategies. The separation into two separate entities offers current and potential investors the opportunity to assess the two companies on the basis of their distinct business characteristics and to make more targeted investment decisions based on these characteristics. In addition, the split will allow each company to better motivate, attract and retain key employees through stock compensation. The separation of the two companies will allow each company to design stock options and similar programs that better incent management to improve company performance, as the performance of each company’s stock price will be based on the performance of his business.

Following the spin-off, Hexion Holdings will include the company’s existing Adhesives and Versatic Acids and Derivatives product lines. Hexion Holdings will continue to build on its strong momentum, driven primarily by strong new residential construction and renovation demand in North America, continued progress in capacity expansion and gains from innovative new products, as well as that the need for more durable building materials and coatings. As a stand-alone company, Hexion Holdings is expected to have favorable cash flow characteristics and a stronger financial profile. Epoxy will include the legacy lines of basic and specialty epoxy resins from Hexion Holdings. As a stand-alone company, Epoxy will have a greater ability to grow and expand its leadership position in attractive global markets.

Key data

Company Description

Hexion Holdings Corporation (parent)

Based in Columbus, Ohio, Hexion Holdings Corporation (Hexion Holdings) is the indirect parent company of Hexion Inc. (Hexion). Hexion is a world leader in thermosetting resins. Hexion serves the global adhesive and industrial markets with a wide range of thermosetting technologies, specialty products and technical support for customers in various applications and industries. Its products include a wide range of critical components and formulations used to impart valuable performance characteristics such as durability, gloss, heat resistance, adhesion and strength to its customers and their end products. The company’s products sold to its customers are high value-added contributions to their end product, even though they often only represent a small portion of the overall cost of the end product. Hexion serves a wide variety of growing end markets such as residential and non-residential construction, wind power, industrial, automotive, consumer goods and electronics. In January 2020, the company changed its reporting segments to align its two growth platforms, Adhesives and Coatings & Composites. The Adhesives segment produces adhesives and additives for construction and industry for energy and agricultural applications. In the coatings and composites segment, the company owns resins used in energy, aerospace and automotive, as well as other high performance coating applications. The Hexions integrated manufacturing platform allows the company to supply its derivatives in-house and sell surplus materials into the market. The company sells this excess material as intermediates and derivatives in the adhesives and basic chemicals segment in the coatings and composites segment. For fiscal year 20, the company generated net sales of $ 2.5 billion.

Hexion Coatings and Composites (US) Inc. (Epoxy) (spin-off)

Hexion Coatings and Composites (US) Inc. (Epoxy) will be a leading producer of specialty epoxy resins, modifiers and curing agents in Europe and the United States with a global reach in its end markets including other regions such as China and Latin America. Epoxy resins are the fundamental component of many types of materials and are often used in the automotive, construction, wind power, aerospace and electronics industries due to their adhesion, strength and superior durability. The company’s position in basic epoxy resins, along with its expertise in technology and service, has enabled it to offer specialty products formulated in specific markets. In composites, specialty epoxy products are used either as a replacement for traditional materials such as metal, wood and ceramics, or in applications where traditional materials do not meet demanding technical specifications. With its management team based in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, Epoxy hopes to maintain a significant global presence. Stafford, Texas will serve as the main office in the United States, and Epoxy will also maintain an executive office in Shanghai, China. In addition, Epoxy will continue to operate epoxy plants globally in Pernis and Deer Park, Texas, as well as other manufacturing operations in the United States, Germany, Spain and South Korea. . For fiscal year 20, Epoxy generated total sales of approximately $ 1.1 billion.