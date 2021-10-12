Stelrad announces its intention to list on the London Stock Exchange





Radiator manufacturer Stelrad announced its intention to enter the London Stock Exchange with an initial public offering (IPO) in the main market. During the 12 months ended June 2021, the group’s turnover reached 243 million (unaudited) against 197 million the previous year, and profits (EBITDA) of 35.7 million. Market analysts have suggested the company could be worth around $ 350 million when it goes public. Stelrad, which sells to over 500 business customers annually, is headquartered in the UK and operates in six main geographic regions: UK, Benelux, France, Germany, Turkey and Poland and owns manufacturing and distribution facilities in the UK, the Netherlands and Turkey. . The IPO would include new ordinary shares to be issued by Listco, raising gross proceeds of 25 million to repay certain existing debts, as well as existing ordinary shares to be sold to existing Stelrad shareholders. In a statement, Stelrad said: Stelrad’s strategy builds on the group’s leading position in the market to achieve further organic growth within existing product categories through increased penetration of existing geographies, by leveraging made greater use of the group’s low-cost base and the continuous improvement of the product mix, particularly in high-quality steel. panel radiators. This will be facilitated by effective positioning of distribution channels and brand marketing, focusing on the higher margin premium radiator segment and continuing to optimize the group’s operational infrastructure. In his document supporting the intention to float, Stelrad President Bob Ellis said: Stelrad is a leading manufacturer and specialist distributor of steel panel radiators with experience dating back to the 1930s. Today the group benefits an unrivaled combination of brand strength, highly efficient operating infrastructure and market access, operating in six main geographies of UK, Benelux, Germany, France, Turkey and Poland. The European countries where the group operates have made progress in advancing the decarbonisation program through strict regulations and policies and Stelrads products will play a key role in the long-term transition from traditional gas boilers with more radiators. large area, particularly well suited to low temperature systems such as heat pumps. The group’s highly experienced management team has extensive industry experience and a long-standing commitment to the company having put in place a strategy that has enabled the company to show resilient financial performance in recent years and, therefore, the group is well positioned to take advantage of the strong momentum through both organic and inorganic growth opportunities. Listen to the latest episode of our award-winning podcast by clicking below…

