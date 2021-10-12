The company behind EXCEL, LCO and Spitfire goes public on the London Stock Exchange

Guinevere Capital, an investment firm behind several large esports properties, is set to publicly list on the London Stock Exchange, allowing members of the public to buy shares.

Guinevere Capital invests in UK organization EXCEL ESPORTS, manages Cloud9’s Overwatch League franchise, London Spitfire, works with ESL on the Oceanic League of Legends LCO circuit, and owns and operates two esports facilities.

The company has now entered into a draft deal with a UK-based shell company, Highway Capital Plc, which would see them go public on the London Stock Exchange if the deal goes through.

Current esports properties on the LSE include Guild Esports, which is co-owned by former footballer David Beckham, and operating company Gfinity.

The proposed operation would include a fundraiser for Guinevere, allowing them to continue to develop the portfolio of companies they support and make more investments, including an expansion in the artificial intelligence (AI) industry.

The investment company operates in the UK through EXCEL and Spitfire, but also has significant links to the ocean region. In addition to being behind the LCO alongside ESL, their portfolio includes an esports facility at New Zealand’s national stadium Eden Park and an esports performance center at Sydney Cricket Ground in Australia.

It is the closing of the inaugural year of the #LCO! congratulations @pce_gg on victory & make OCE proud to # Worlds2021. Thank you to everyone who helped bring this competition back from virtual extinction at the end of last year, to now breaking records across many different metrics. pic.twitter.com/ZyPp4cNKI2 – Dave Harris (@daveharrisAUS) August 31, 2021

“The LSE is a major global exchange and although we considered the US and Canada as the location to list, we felt that we had built a solid foundation with the UK sports and games scene, not only through our core asset portfolio, but also past support. major UK esports franchises, ”said Dave Harris, CEO of Guinevere.

“Each of our assets is at an exciting stage of growth and the LSE provides an effective way to raise capital to meet our goals for our current assets and to enable us to grow and invest in new organizations and verticals. “