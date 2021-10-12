These fund managers have found the key to earning ‘quality’ stocks and these are the ones they own

Investment strategists have stressed the importance of owning quality companies in the current economic cycle.

Louis Florentin-Lee and Barnaby Wilson, Managing Directors of Lazard Managements International Quality Growth Strategy, appear to have done so and successfully as you can see in this graph:

FactSet





Florentin-Lee and Wilson, who are based in London, manage around $ 700 million in the International Quality Growth strategy, with $ 32 million in the Lazard International Quality Growth Fund ICMPX,

-0.53% ,

which follows the same strategy and was created on December 31, 2018. The fund’s benchmark performance index is the MSCI All Countries World x-USA 899901 index,

+ 0.35% .

The fund managers discuss several stocks held by the fund below.

From the end of 2018 to October 8, 2021, the institutional equities of the fund returned 77%, while the MSCI All Countries World x-USA index returned 43%. This is a great performance for an investment that is fully diversified outside of the United States (All investment returns in this article include reinvested dividends.)

Investment firms, including Blackrock, have touted quality stocks as interest rates rise and the Federal Reserve begins to cut its stimulus package. For Blackrock, quality companies have stable cash flow and earnings growth, and can raise prices without stifling demand.

In search of exceptional companies

In an interview, Florentin-Lee explained that the strategy is to hold a portfolio of around 40 exceptional companies for periods of 5 to 10 years. Managers believe these companies have competitive advantages, including high barriers to entry into a market, strong brands, pricing power and technology.

But the most important selection criteria are determined by the numbers: high returns on capital well above the cost of capital of companies and which are expected to continue for many years to come.

The combination of high returns on capital and reinvestment gives you that beautiful mix that drives stock prices up, Florentin-Lee said.

Reinvestment is essential, said Florentin-Lee, because the market generally applies the economic law of competition which says that supernormal profits attract competition and capital, which ultimately lowers the return on capital.

He doesn’t believe the phenomenon applies to all businesses. When companies beat the foot, they tend to beat the market, he added.

So when strategy managers select stocks for the portfolio, based on recommendations from nearly 100 analysts spanning various sectors for Lazard, they also try to identify what Florentin-Lee calls investment opportunities for them to do. they boost their growth, while maintaining high returns on Capitale.

Fund holdings

Two in China: Alibaba and Tencent

Given all the worries that China has raised recently, in light of the default on Evergrande bonds and regulatory crackdowns across several sectors, your first question regarding the Lazard International Quality Growth Fund might be how much of the portfolio is made up of Chinese companies. Wilson said the fund holds U.S. certificates of deposit of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. BABA,

+ 1.50%

and the Hong Kong-listed shares of Tencent Holdings Limited 700,

-2.58% ,

which together represent around 5% of the portfolio. (For Tencent, ADR is TCEHY,

-1.44% .

)

Wilson emphasized that portfolio selections focus on quality and not on exposure to particular countries. Asked about the possibility that the United States will force delisting of Chinese companies in the next three years due to non-compliance with the reporting requirements of the security and exchange commissions, he said: I don’t think he There is a case where US investors lose value because other investors would be willing to buy those stocks.

Tencent has a diverse online business, including advertising, cloud services, social media, and content distribution. It is the largest video game distributor in China, which is of concern given the government’s efforts to limit the time children spend playing online games.

Wilson said the Chinese government’s regulatory measures create volatility for stocks, but he doesn’t expect much harm for large, diversified companies, such as Tencent and Alibaba. When discussing video game regulations intended to reduce activity among children under the age of 18, he said this represented single-digit revenue for Tencent.

It can be argued that this regulation improves Tencents’ competitive position, he said, as the cost of the systems required to monitor children’s play activity will be spread over a very large revenue base.

RELX

RELX REL API,

-0.05%

is based in London and has two main lines of business. The company publishes medical journals, which account for around 90% of its revenue, according to Florentin-Lee. It also compiles and sells auto accident data to insurance companies. The fund owns the locally listed stocks but they are also listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the ticker RELX RELX,

-0.34% .

The medical journal publishing industry is a thorny one as universities and scientists need it to keep abreast of the latest developments. It also helps RELX maintain a high pre-tax profit margin on this business of around 40%, Forentin-Lee said. He added that university activity is stable as the cost of journals is a relatively low item for them.

Florentin-Lee said RELX has the largest database of accident claim history in the United States. Any auto insurance company will have its own accident history for its customers, but getting information about competitor accident claims improves its ability to price. In turn, a RELX client insurance company will provide its own data for the RELX database.

RELX’s insurance data business pre-tax margin is around 35%, said Florentin-Lee. He added that the company is one of the major players in the industry, along with Verisk Analytics Inc. VRSK,

-0.45%

a competitor in the United States

Animation Toei

Toei Animation Co. is based in Tokyo and is the leading Japanese animation company with several competitive advantages, according to Florentin-Lee. The stock trades in Tokyo under the symbol 4816. One of the advantages is that its major shareholders are TV Asahi Holdings Corp. 9409,

-1.17%

THDDY,

+ 3.35%

and Fugi Media, two major broadcasters in Japan.

These broadcasters provide a platform to attract viewers to retain and follow characters, Florentin-Lee said, adding that they also help Toei attract the best animators.

He said the bulk of Toei Animations’ profits come from licensing its content, particularly in China and the United States. Dragon Ball is an example of a long-running series, licensed to various media.

This is a niche business, said Florentin-Lee, making competition from deep-pocketed media companies unlikely, which should allow Toei Animation to continue operating with fantastic profit margins.

Click group

Clicks Group Ltd. CLS,

-0.34%

is headquartered in Johannesburg and operates a chain of pharmacies that focus on health and beauty products. The fund owns the locally traded shares and the ADR is CLCGY CLCGY,

+ 1.75% .

Wilson described a fascinating set of competitive advantages for Clicks. One is the strength of its health and beauty business, which includes its own house brands. Another is that in South Africa the pharmacy is tightly regulated, you cannot open one store some distance from another.

Taiwan Semiconductor

Lazard International Quality Growth Fund holds ADRs from Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. TSM,

+ 0.20% ,

which is a business which Wilson says is quite misunderstood.

Most investors focus on innovation, design and production of advanced microchips, Wilson said, and he believes Taiwan Semiconductor is completely dominant there.

But the company will continue to produce chips long after they are considered state-of-the-art, with little to no competition, and that accounts for about two-thirds of its revenue, he said. In other words, when TSM comes up with an innovative design and there is no immediate competition, it tends to remain the sole producer of that design for many years to come.

We think most investors aren’t focusing enough on their business portfolio, Wilson said.

Asked about the possibility of China taking over Taiwan and what effect this might have on TSM, Wilson said he didn’t think it was in China’s best interest to bring down the global semi-trailer industry. -conductors.

Don’t miss: Energy stocks rallied, here are the coins from Wall Street’s favorite sector