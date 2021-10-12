New low-cost airline Bonza aims to fill void on Australian routes | Airline industry

A new, super-low-cost domestic airline, Bonza, is hoping to add to the post-lockdown air travel boom with a series of services to destinations currently overlooked by existing airlines.

Bonza has announced plans to enter Australia’s domestic airline market and begin flights by early 2022, and industry analysts believe the airlines’ goal of bringing in-minded passengers budgeting to tourist destinations would fill a void in the market if the airline received regulatory approval.

Bonzas CEO Tim Jordan sent Expressions of Interest to 46 airports across all states and territories on Tuesday, looking for regions and cities to be part of our initial route network.

Jordan, a seasoned aviation figure and former Virgin Blue executive, told Guardian Australia that Bonza would aim to compete with the low prices for tickets sold by EasyJet and RyanAir on European short-haul routes.

He compared his plan for Bonza to the British carrier Jet 2 model, which he said had competed successfully with EasyJet and RyanAir on price, but mainly focused on leisure destinations rather than frequent services between capitals. , which he would emulate in Australia.

Our product won’t appeal to business travelers, there won’t be multiple frequencies per day for you to choose from for those who need to return later in the day, he said. Rather, it will be three or four frequencies on one trip per week.

This allows us to fly over routes where there is currently no nonstop service between the two points … We will not be stealing traffic from other airlines, and indeed increasing demand for domestic travel. More than half of the markets in which we will operate, no other carrier currently serves.

The Australian aviation landscape has changed during the pandemic, with the exit of the low cost carrier Tiger after its parent company Virgin went through an administrative process and repositioned itself towards the lower end of the market, and the expansion of Rex to fly on roads to the great capital.

Government supports were also introduced and extended during Delta’s closures to keep skilled workers employed and to ensure airlines were ready to resume flights when border restrictions were lifted.

Tom Youl, senior industry analyst at IBISWorld, said the result of the disruption of carriers during the pandemic and the initial reopening of internal borders earlier this year had resulted in reduced prices to entice Australians keen to travel.

Youl said he didn’t think Bonza’s regulatory approval was necessarily a given, and he expected Qantas and Virgin to campaign hard enough.

I would be surprised if they didn’t fight.

However, Youl expected that if Bonza entered the market, his business model would be successful, as leisure destinations are the logical gap in the market.

I expect them to try and compete with Jetstar for the price-conscious people who don’t want bells and whistles, who just want the seat. There is certainly room in the market for this.

Youl noted that Tiger was successful when he entered the market independently in 2007 before being fully acquired by Virgin Australia in 2015.

Jordan has seemed unfazed by the turbulent history of independent airlines seeking to enter the Australian market over the past decades.

It’s something new for Australia, but it’s nothing new for the rest of the world, he said, noting that Australia was among the top 10 domestic aviation markets in the world. not to have an independent low cost carrier.

Bonza plans to use Boeing 737-8 planes and is backed by US private investment firm 777 Partners, which funds several low-cost carriers around the world, including Canada and Asia.

Jordan was convinced that given the history of 777 Partners supporting aviation projects, Bonzas’ financiers were there for the long term and would see any difficulty when launching the airline.