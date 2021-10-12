National walleye tournament in Dunkirk | News, Sports, Jobs





The 2022 Cabela’s Bass Pro Shops Walleye Fishing National Championship is coming to Dunkirk from August 24-26, 2022, Mayor Wilfred Rosas announced at this month’s Joint Council meeting. “This invitation-only event attracts fishermen and spectators from all over the country”, said Rosas. “The event will be televised nationally and will be a great promotional opportunity for our city. “This is where we can present our waterfront and the new developments we have there”, He continued. “We are delighted to be working with local fishing tournaments and experts to plan and coordinate this exciting event. “ The mayor concluded, “We expect this to be a major event.” General Councilor Paul VanDenVouver agreed, stating “It’s huge, this is the big moment. That’s excellent news. According to its website, The Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s National Team Championship is the result of partnerships formed with Bass Pro Shops / Cabela’s, The Walleye Federation, Ranger Boats and Mercury Outboards and gold tournaments, circuits and clubs across the country. Anglers who have secured invitations through these organizations have the opportunity to compete for extra cash and prizes in a true national championship tournament. The latest news today and more in your inbox

