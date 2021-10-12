How soaring gas prices give Putin influence over Europe’s energy supplyExBulletin

The price of natural gas in Europe has skyrocketed in recent weeks, and there are forecasts of energy shortages across the continent this winter.

As parts of the world emerge from the pandemic, increasing energy demand is causing natural gas prices to skyrocket, especially in Europe. With Russia being a huge exporter of natural gas, this gives President Vladimir Putin inordinate influence over Europe’s energy supply. NPR’s Eleanor Beardsley reports.

ELEANOR BEARDSLEY, BYLINE: The price of natural gas in Europe has increased sixfold since the start of the year, leaving many governments worried about their most vulnerable.

BEARDSLEY: We will freeze these prices for households, said French Prime Minister Jean Castex. Georg Zachmann, energy specialist at the Brussels-based Bruegel Institute, explains that there are several reasons why Europe is being hit so hard by the global gas crisis.

GEORG ZACHMANN: One of the reasons is that Europe has essentially reduced its own gas production over the past decades. Resources have run out, the UK is gone and the Netherlands has cut back on production, which means we are more dependent on imports.

BEARDSLEY: Zachmann says Europe has built many factories to make it easier to import liquefied natural gas from the United States and elsewhere, but strong global demand for LNG means Europe is not getting those imports, it has therefore become more dependent on natural gas supplied from Russia. But at the moment, Russia is not sending additional gas to Europe.

BEARDSLEY: Russian President Vladimir Putin has said that state-owned Gazprom fulfills all of its contracts with Europe. He says the crisis is the EU’s fault because it has favored short-term contracts over long-term contracts, based on what he called flawed policies. Putin is referring to the Green Deal, the EU’s plan to be carbon neutral by 2050. European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen unveiled it in July.

(EXTRACT FROM THE ARCHIVED RECORD)

URSULA VON DER LEYEN: The European Green Deal, one of the most ambitious political packages the European Union has ever seen. It is a complete transformation of our economy. Today we have shown the whole world that Europe is ready to lead the way.

BEARDSLEY: Paradoxically, electricity produced from coal is up 43% in Europe while coal-fired power stations are restarting, especially in Germany and Poland. Electricity produced from coal is now cheaper than electricity produced from gas, but it releases twice as much carbon dioxide into the atmosphere per megawatt hour. Part of the current rise in gas prices is the normal behavior of raw materials resulting from a period of low to high demand, explains energy specialist Thierry Bros. But he says the EU’s green policies have made matters worse and sent the wrong signals to the market.

THIERRY BROS: In short, it’s a commodity cycle, a boom and bust exacerbated by the fact that in Europe, we wanted to go through this Green Deal, and therefore we pushed oil and gas out the window too quickly. .

BEARDSLEY: European gas futures jumped more than 40% in an hour last week amid fears of winter shortages. Putin partly calmed the markets by saying that Russia might be able to help. That’s if the EU is ready to speed up the completion of its controversial Nord Stream 2 pipeline. Zachmann says Russia could also use its current market power to lock Europe into long-term contracts.

ZACHMANN: They say, okay, we could deliver more, but we just want to deliver more if you could agree to sign for 10, 15 years of gas supply.

BEARDSLEY: Which would run counter to the EU’s plan for decarbonization and energy independence from Russia, Zachmann says. But while some predict severe shortages this winter, Zachmann believes the market is working as it should. High prices are forcing the industry to cut back on consumption, he says, so that by the end of this winter there will still be enough gas for all European grandmothers to heat their homes. Eleanor Beardsley, NPR News, Paris.

