Postal Workers Worried About USPS Plan | New





WAUSAU, WI (WAOW) – The USPS released a 10-year vision and plan earlier this year, outlining its strategy for achieving financial sustainability and service excellence. This – unfortunately – is accompanied by longer delivery times and a 9% increase in mailings. Wausau Area Local 4532 President Mike Tomczyk said it was mostly money. The Washington Post reported that the USPS has lost nearly $ 39 billion since 2008. The Post reports that we in the United States are not shipping as much as we used to. To cut costs, they are also closing mail processing centers – mostly in rural areas and shifting the volume to nearby large cities. For rural area like Wausau – this means customers will drop off their packages at a local service center, send them to a larger Green Bay fulfillment center and return to the area for distribution. Ultimately contributing to the shipping delay. Tomczyk and other workers in his network are frustrated with the plans and say it will push customers to private shipping services. They are also worried about whether the larger clearinghouse will be able to handle the influx of mail, especially as the holiday season approaches. Some of the positive outcomes of the plan include maintaining six-day universal mail delivery, expanding the scope of seven-day parcel delivery, stable workforce, and investment strategies. that empower, equip and engage every employee and put them in the best possible position for success. You can see more of the 10 year plan here.

