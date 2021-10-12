It may soon be more difficult to sell used catalytic converters in Minneapolis





With the resurgence of catalytic converter thefts across the country, Minneapolis is the next city to develop policy specifically aimed at slowing down those determined to steal valuable auto parts. Under an ordinance proposed by City Council member Andrew Johnson, the sale of any used catalytic converter not attached to a vehicle could only be done by bona fide auto shops in Minneapolis repair shops and authorized dealers who meet the requirements to document all work. People steal catalytic converters, an essential part of a vehicle’s exhaust system that hangs from a car’s undercarriage because they contain precious metals like platinum, palladium, and rhodium. There’s no real good way to catch people red-handed, and it’s not about putting more officers on the streets, Johnson said. The best way to stop the problem, he said, is on the demand side. It costs thousands of dollars to replace a catalytic converter. And once removed from a car, it is difficult for law enforcement to locate a specific vehicle, making arrests for theft nearly impossible. You start walking this street with a catalytic converter if you’re stopped [by police], it’s not a crime, Johnson said. The article continues after the advertisement After stealing a catalytic converter, thieves can often sell it for hundreds of dollars. Since the start of the pandemic, these flights have exploded across the country. In Minneapolis, there were 124 reports of catalytic converter theft in 2019, according to the Minneapolis Police Department. In 2020, that number has risen to 1,076, and the city is set to surpass that total this year: so far, 1,000 thefts of catalytic converters have been reported in 2021. Johnson sees theft more as an economic issue than a safety issue. Each victim faces the loss of a working vehicle and the cost of purchasing a new catalytic converter, which can often cost thousands of dollars. Johnson said he started looking at a catalytic converter policy before theft increased, starting in 2019. It’s important cities take action when we don’t see this action happening at the level of the State, he said. This year, state lawmakers agreed to spend $ 400,000 on spray paint and engraving tools, donating the material to cities with reported high rates of catalytic converter theft. The tools are used to make identification marks that would indicate that the catalytic converter is stolen. But the law does not specifically target those who own catalytic converters that are not attached to a car. Certainly, we would rather see a statewide law similar to this ordinance, Johnson said of his proposal. The city’s affairs, inspections, housing and zoning (BIHZ) committee discussed the ordinance last month and will hold a public hearing on the matter on October 26.

