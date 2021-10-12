IMF cuts US growth forecast, warns of mounting risks to global economy





The IMF on Tuesday reduced its growth forecast for 2021 for the United States by a percentage point to 6%, the largest reduction suffered by a G7 economy in its latest World Economic Outlook.

The reduction reflects disruptions in supply chains and a slowdown in consumption in the third quarter, the IMF said.

The review comes days after Goldman Sachs to cut its growth forecast for the U.S. economy this year and next, citing weaker consumer spending and the end of the government’s Covid-19 relief programs.

The IMF now expects the global economy to grow 5.9% in 2021, 0.1 percentage point lower than July forecast. The outlook for 2022 remains unchanged. Despite the modest revision, the organization said economic risks have increased.

“Delta’s rapid spread and the threat of new variants have increased uncertainty about how quickly the pandemic can be overcome,” he said. “Policy choices have become more difficult, facing multidimensional challenges: moderate job growth, rising inflation, food insecurity, declining human capital accumulation and climate change with limited room for maneuver. Watch out for inflation and real estate in China The organization also lowered its 2021 growth forecasts for China, Japan and Germany, the world’s next economies. He said material shortages were weighing on manufacturing output in Germany, while in Japan emergency coronavirus measures implemented between July and September had hampered the recovery. slightly lower than forecast for July due to a reduction in public spending, the IMF added. He also reported “large-scale and disorderly corporate defaults,” including in The Chinese economy is expected to grow by 8% in 2021,slightly lower than forecast for July due to a reduction in public spending, the IMF added. He also reported “large-scale and disorderly corporate defaults,” including in Chinese real estate sector , as a risk for the financial markets which could “have wide repercussions”. Overall, the balance of risks for the global economy is “tilted down,” according to the IMF, which highlighted rising inflation fueled by rising commodity prices and mismatches between supply and demand in the wake of the pandemic. Supply chain bottlenecks have resulted in product shortages and astronomical increases in shipping costs, which are driving up consumer prices. Although the IMF expects inflation to return to its pre-pandemic range in most economies next year, it said a persistent imbalance between supply and demand could keep prices low. higher prices for longer, prompting central banks to raise interest rates earlier than expected. Other risks to the growth outlook include the failure to lift the US debt ceiling, which could have “serious implications for financial markets,” he added. Developing countries still grappling with the pandemic The IMF has been cautious about employment. Disruptions in sectors such as hospitality and retail have caused the labor market recovery to lag “significantly” behind the economic recovery. growth in most countries, he said. Lower employment levels are expected to persist, reflecting “possible lingering health problems, replacement income through leave schemes or unemployment benefits cushioning income loss, and the accelerated shift to automation “. The labor markets of developing economies have been the hardest hit. At the same time, the large disparities in access to vaccines and government support between rich and poor countries create a “dangerous divergence in the economic outlook,” warned IMF chief economist Gita Gopinath. “The outlook for the group of low-income developing countries has darkened considerably due to the worsening pandemic dynamics,” she added. While nearly 60% of people in advanced economies are fully immunized, with some people now receiving booster injections, around 96% of the population in low-income countries is still unvaccinated, according to the IMF. This has important implications for the pace of global recovery. While production in advanced economies is expected to return to projected pre-pandemic levels by 2022, production in developing economies is expected to remain 5.5% lower than pre-pandemic forecast in 2024, resulting in a further decline. significant improvements in living standards.

