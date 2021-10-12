Business
US Bank announces two new secured credit cards
The Selects editorial team works independently to review financial products and write articles that we believe our readers will find useful. We may receive a commission when you click on product links from our affiliate partners.
US Bank has launched two new secured credit cards for consumers who want the flexibility of a credit card without having the credit score to get one.
A secured credit card is a great way to help you build (or rebuild) your credit score so you can qualify for a credit card with a higher credit limit or better rewards. And if consolidating your credit takes time, the two new secured cards from US Bank are worth considering for your daily expenses.
Although many secure cards do not offer rewards, the American bank Visa Altitude Go secure card and US Bank Cash + Secure Visa Card both offer a solid return for every dollar you spend.
Select the two analyzed cards to help you determine whether or not they are worth a place in your wallet and how you can choose the best secure credit card for yourself.
Subscribe to the Select newsletter!
Our best picks delivered to your inbox. Buy recommendations that help you improve your life, delivered weekly.register here.
US Bank Launches Two New Secured Credit Cards
Whichever card you decide is best for you, keep in mind that a secure card requires an initial deposit of $ 300 to $ 5,000. This serves as a spending limit as well as a guarantee for the bank in case you cannot pay your card. However, if you decide to cancel your card at any time, you will get your deposit back.
Cards are issued by Visa and are accepted wherever Visa is used.
American bank Visa Altitude Go secure card
The Visa Altitude Go secure card comes with the following expense categories:
- 4X points per dollar spent on meals
- 2X points per dollar spent at grocery stores, gas stations and streaming services
- 1X points per dollar spent on all other qualifying purchases
These points can be redeemed for travel, gift cards, cash back and other purchases and are worth 1 cent each, regardless of which redemption choice you make.
Cardholders are also eligible for a $ 15 credit for annual streaming service purchases.
The card has no annual fees or overseas transaction fees, and you can choose when your bill is due.
American bank Visa Altitude Go secure card
On the secure site of US Bank
Awards
4X points per dollar spent on meals, 2X points per dollar spent at grocery stores, gas stations and streaming services, and 1X points per dollar spent on all other qualifying purchases. Cardholders are also eligible for a $ 15 credit for annual streaming service purchases.
Welcome bonus
Annual subscription
Intro APR
Regular APR
Balance transfer fees
Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $ 5 minimum, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
US Bank Cash + Secure Visa Card
The Cash + Secure Visa Card is a simple cash back credit card that earns rewards at the following rates:
- 5% cash back on your first $ 2,000 of combined qualifying purchases each quarter in any two categories you choose. Some categories include: TV, Internet and streaming, home utilities, cell phone providers, fast food restaurants, and movie theaters.
- 2% cash back on qualifying purchases in your choice of an everyday category (such as gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants)
- 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases
The cash back you earn can be redeemed in one of three ways: credit to your account, direct deposit to your account in the United States. Bank check, savings or money market account, or a Bankrewards card (similar to a Visa gift card).
This card is free and you can choose the due date of your bill.
US Bank Cash + Secure Visa Card
On the secure site of US Bank
Awards
5% cash back on your first $ 2,000 of combined qualifying purchases each quarter in any two categories you choose, 2% cash back on qualifying purchases in your choice of an everyday category (such as gas stations, grocery stores and restaurants) and 1% cash back on all other eligible purchases
Welcome bonus
Annual subscription
Intro APR
Regular APR
Balance transfer fees
Either 3% of the amount of each transfer or $ 5 minimum, whichever is greater.
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
How to choose a secure credit card
There are dozens of Secure credit cards available to choose from. But with so many options, how do you choose the right one for you?
Here are some factors to consider:
- Credit Reports: The most important part of a secure credit card is making sure your payments are reported to the credit bureaus. The more on time you make payments, the more your credit score will increase. And once your credit score is above 660 (which is considered “good”), you’ll have a better chance of being approved for an unsecured credit card like the Citi Double Cash Card.
- Affordable deposit: A secure credit card is obtained through an initial deposit from you. However, each secured credit card has different minimum security deposit values. Before selecting and applying for a secured credit card, check what the minimum deposit required is and make sure it fits your budget.
- Costs: Find out if the card you selected has an overseas transaction fee or an annual fee. These fees can reduce the value of the rewards you earn and can easily be avoided by selecting the correct card.
- Conversion: Some credit card issuers offer you the option of upgrading your secured credit card to the unsecured version once your credit score has improved. Not all issuers do this, so be sure to call the bank’s customer service department if you’re interested.
- Awards: Some secure credit cards offer rewards, some don’t. If you’re looking to earn travel rewards or cash back rewards, be sure to find a secure credit card like the two US bank cards on offer.
At the end of the line
Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial teams of Select only and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.
Sources
2/ https://www.cnbc.com/select/us-bank-announces-altitude-go-cash-plus-secured/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]