Ryanair bans customers who have requested credit card refunds for flights they missed due to lockdown





Ryanair RYAAY The measure concerns passengers who have purchased non-refundable tickets for Ryanair flights who functioned as expected during the pandemic but were unable or unwilling to fly due to travel restrictions imposed by governments.said in a statement Tuesday that fewer than 1,000 people are affected, adding that they “chose not to travel and then processed the chargebacks illegally through their credit card companies.”

They will have to “settle their unpaid debt” with the airline before being allowed to fly again, he added. Customers who received refunds directly from the airline after flights were canceled will not be affected, Ryanair said.

Ryanair’s attempt to recover the money was first reported by MoneySavingExpert , a UK personal finance website.

Chargebacks occur when a customer disputes a payment on their debit or credit card and has the transaction canceled by their bank, which collects the money from the merchant’s bank.

AGI ICAGY During coronavirus closures, Ryanair andBritish Airways has refused to reimburse some passengers for flights they could not legally take due to government rules banning non-essential travel. Airlines offered vouchers or the ability to change reservations instead. MoneySavingExpert reported speaking to three passengers who said they only found out after booking new trips with Ryanair that they would not be allowed to board the plane unless they paid refunds totaling hundreds of dollars. books. According to the report, Ryanair offered to refund the new tickets if customers did not wish to refund the chargebacks. But one of the passengers reportedly found out just three days before she left and felt she had no choice but to reimburse Ryanair or risk losing the money spent on accommodation, car rental, etc. Covid-19 tests and airport parking. American Express AXP The three passengers had requested reimbursement ofafter Ryanair refused to process refunds for flights they didn’t take in 2020, MoneySavingExpert said. They told the point of sale that they were not offered vouchers or the option to change reservations. In a statement shared with CNN Business, American Express said it reviews all refund requests “with care and fairness, and on a case-by-case basis with the merchant and the cardholder.” Visa V MasterCard MY anddeclined to comment. Dozens of potential vacationers are complaining about a similar problem with Ryanair on the website’s forum, according to MoneySavingExpert. In terms and conditions published on its website, Ryanair says it can refuse to carry a passenger if they owe the airline money for a previous flight “due to a payment being refused, refused. or invoiced against us “. Passengers accept these rules when booking their tickets. “I don’t see any obvious challenge to this approach,” Colin Murphy, lawyer for the UK firm Leigh Day’s travel team, told CNN Business. “Airlines have wide discretion to deny boarding.” Britain’s antitrust regulator last week dropped an investigation into whether Ryanair and British Airways had broken the law by refusing to reimburse customers for flights they were unable to take during the shutdowns. It concluded that the law does not give passengers prevented from traveling by travel restrictions a sufficiently clear right to reimbursement.

