USPS Employee Satisfaction Lower Than Competitors, IG Analysis Finds

As the Postal Service tries to reduce the turnover of its non-professional workforce, its Inspector General finds that employee satisfaction is declining, compared to similar positions in federal agencies and the private sector.

USPS employees cite good pay and benefits as reasons to stay, but long hours and poor work-life balance as reasons to leave, according to one website rating analysis Glassdoor and Indeed produced by the USPS IG office.

The USPS, as part of its 10-year reform plan, is trying to reduce the turnover rate of its non-career workforce, which varied between 36% and 43% between fiscal years 2016 and 2021.

The agency highlights critical labor shortages as the reason for delivery and performance issues amid the COVID-19 pandemic. These performance issues become more apparent during the peak holiday season of last year. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said the delays were unacceptable, “and stepped up preparations for this year’s holiday season earlier than before.

The IG report, however, finds that the USPS has yet to meet its goal of reducing non-career revenue to around 34% in the past five years, although revenue is down from a peak of almost 43% in fiscal 2016.

Career employee turnover is only around 6% to 8%, mainly due to retirements. Excluding retirements, the USPS indicates that its career staff turnover rate is 2%.

In 2017 and 2021, USPS overall average scores on Glassdoor and Indeed were lower than scores for transportation and logistics companies and compared to Department of Veterans Affairs and Social Security Administration employees.

The ratings of other transportation and logistics companies also declined or remained the same during this period, but these ratings declined at a slower pace and generally remained higher than those of postal services.

Career employees, who make up 77% of the USPS workforce and receive full federal benefits, overall rated the agency more favorably than non-professional workers, who do not receive full federal benefits. Full federal benefits or job protections associated with career positions.

USPS career employees gave the agency an average rating of 3.0 on Glassdoor in fiscal 2021, and 36% of career employees gave USPS a four or five star rating. That, however, falls short of the 48% of career employees who gave USPS high marks in 2017.

The percentage of employees who would recommend taking a job with USPS has also steadily declined. An IG analysis of data from Glassdoor and Indeed found that 27% of career employees would recommend working at USPS, compared to 22% of non-career employees.

USPS vice president of human resources Simon Storey told the IG office his findings were exaggerated and overestimated, and based on a relatively small sample of more than 1,400 career and non-career employees from the USPS.

The agency also claims that Indeed and Glassdoor’s data does not compare to findings in its internal data from USPS employee surveys.

The survey results cited are limited to the specific demographic that uses sites like Indeed and Glassdoor. This includes employees with a 30, 40 or even 50 year career in the postal service, ”Storey said.

Meanwhile, USPS has ranked among the top 100 large employers in 32 states, according to a recent Forbes poll.

The IG report also coincides with the USPS ‘efforts to reduce turnover of its non-professional workforce.

Postmaster General Louis DeJoy recently told employees in a video message that he plans to hire 40,000 seasonal workers and convert 33,000 non-career workers to career status ahead of his peak year-end operations. He said the agency hires, on average, around 10,000 new employees each month.

USPS introduced a new initiative to improve non-career retention in the first 90 days of hire.

The initiative focuses specifically on improving the integration and training process. Over 30% of new non-professional workers leave within the first 90 days of work.

Employees without careers said they understood how their work contributed to the success of the agency, but quit due to a lack of flexibility in schedules, dislike of their supervisors and the physical demands of their job. , indicates the IG report.

USPS scored the highest on the compensation and goal questions in the Indeed Workplace Happiness survey, but received the lowest score on the stress, management, and flexibility questions.

In addition to ongoing initiatives to reduce revenue, USPS recently signed a negotiated service agreement with NALC that automatically converts urban carrier assistants to career status after 24 months of service.

The Postal Service believes the initiatives we have been working on will lead to a stabilization of our workforce and a reduction in our layoff rate, Storey wrote.

While the USPS casts doubts on data from Glassdoor and Indeed, the IG report also reveals workforce trends from agency workforce surveys.

According to the Postal Pulse survey for fiscal 2020, three-quarters of respondents said they felt either disengaged or actively disengaged from their work.

Only 35% to 40% of those surveyed said they had received recognition or praise for doing a good job in the past week, and 26% to 30% of those surveyed said they did not think that their supervisor, or someone else at work, cared about them. Only 25% of those polled in FY2020 told the USPS that they feel committed to their jobs.

Since 2007, USPS has increased its hiring of non-professional employees to offset the rising compensation costs associated with career employees. Lay USPS positions include mail processing assistants, postal support employees, urban carrier assistants, and rural carrier associates.

Each of the four major mail handlers, clerks, urban carriers and rural carriers has its own process for converting employees from non-career status to career status.

Between 8% and 26% of all non-career employees converted each year between financial year 2016 and financial year 2020.