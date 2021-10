GM battery maker LG to pay $ 1.9 billion for Chevy Bolt recall

General Motors has reached an agreement with its battery supplier over the high costs of recalling nearly 140,000 Chevrolet Bolt EVs and EUVs worldwide. On Tuesday, GM said that LG Electronics Inc., which is a division of LG Chem, will reimburse GM for $ 1.9 billion in costs and expenses associated with the Bolt recall due to manufacturing defects in battery modules supplied by LG. . As a result of the deal, GM will recognize a pickup in third-quarter earnings that will offset charges it was previously taking associated with recalls, the automaker said. LG is a valued and respected supplier to GM, and we are delighted to enter into this agreement, said Shilpan Amin, GMGlobal vice president of purchasing and supply chain, in a statement. Our engineering and manufacturing teams continue to work together to accelerate the production of new battery modules. and we plan to start repairing customer vehicles this month. GM is partnering with LG in a joint venture called Ultium LLC in which they are building two new battery plants to supply batteries to GM’s proprietary battery system, Ultium. One plant will be in Lordstown, Ohio, and the other in Spring Hill, Tennessee. Ultium will support and power the 30 new electric vehicles that GM has promised to launch by the middle of the decade. GM first recalled the 2017-19 Bolts model years last November for a potential fire hazard. But after other parked Bolts caught fire, GM extended a second vehicle recall in August to include the 2017-22 model year Bolts and the new EUV, an all-electric compact SUV. GM said last month that it and LG had found a correct the problem. Starting this month, the 2017-19 model year BoltEVs will receive five new battery modules, essentially an upgraded battery. These repaired bolts will have an eight year or 100,000 mile warranty on the new battery. For the 2020-22 models, they will also receive all new modules, unless GM can first complete development of software that will allow it to identify if they have any faulty modules that need to be replaced or not. . GM and LG have confirmed that the root cause of the reported battery fires is two manufacturing defects known as the torn anode and bent separator. Both faults must be present in the same battery cell for a fire to occur. GM has so far confirmed that 13Bolts have caught fire while parked, causing three injuries. Eleven of these fires have occurred in the United States Following:GM builds pre-production Hummer electric vehicles at Factory ZERO, hires to follow Following:Fire Hazard Recall Leaves Chevy Bolt Owners With Big Questions Contact Jamie L. LaReau at 313-222-2149 or [email protected]. Follow her on Twitter @jlareauan. Read more on General Motors and subscribe to our automotive newsletter. Become a subscriber.

