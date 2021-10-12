US abandons record scale, millions of job vacancies as labor market tightens

Restaurant with vacancies seeks workers in Oceanside, California, United States, May 10, 2021. REUTERS / Mike Blake

Jobs drop from 659,000 to 10.4 million in August

Voluntary departures increase from 242,000 to 4.3 million

Hires drop biggest in eight months

WASHINGTON, Oct.12 (Reuters) – The number of Americans voluntarily leaving their jobs reached an all-time high in August and there were more than 10 million job vacancies, indicating a tight labor market that could help keep the job market going. inflation at a high level as companies raise wages to attract workers.

The Ministry of Labor’s monthly job openings and turnover survey, or JOLTS report, on Tuesday was another reflection of an economy struggling with labor shortages and raw materials in almost all sectors, which hold back growth.

“There are help-seeking posters in every Main Street storefront, and the lack of workers is worsening supply disruptions across the country, igniting the fires of inflation,” said Christopher Rupkey, chief economist at FWDBONDS in New York. “The labor market has already recovered.

Departures increased by about 242,000 in August, bringing the total to a record 4.3 million. There have been 157,000 people who quit in the accommodation and food services industry while 26,000 have left the wholesale trade sector. Public and local education recorded 25,000 departures.

People are most likely leaving their jobs for fear of contracting COVID-19. The number of dropouts has increased in the southern and midwestern regions, which have taken the brunt of the summer wave of coronavirus infections driven by the Delta variant.

Vaccination rates are low in the South and Midwest, and some states like Florida and Texas have banned mask warrants.

The drop-out rate hit an all-time high of 2.9% in August, down from 2.7% in July. The quit rate is normally viewed by policymakers and economists as a measure of confidence in the labor market. The higher quit rate suggests that wage inflation is likely to continue to pile up as companies scramble to find workers, who have unlimited choice.

“These readings are also consistent with a high demand for labor, with people feeling confident in their abilities to find new jobs and few layoffs taking place,” said Daniel Silver, economist at JPMorgan in New York.

Inflation is well above the Federal Reserve’s flexible 2% target, while estimates of gross domestic product growth for the third quarter are mostly below an annualized rate of 3%. The economy grew at a pace of 6.7% in the second quarter.

Stocks on Wall Street were weaker amid concerns about the impact of inflation on earnings in the coming third quarter. The dollar appreciated against a basket of currencies. US Treasury prices were mixed.

STRONG DEMAND FOR LABOR

Although employment remains 5 million jobs below its February 2020 peak, economists believe that number likely does not accurately reflect the health of the labor market, as the shortfall includes people who took their jobs. retirement.

Job vacancies, a measure of labor demand, fell from 659,000 to an all-time high of 10.4 million on the last day of August. Data for July has been revised to show 11.1 million unfilled jobs instead of the 10.9 million previously reported.

Despite the August drop, which economists attributed to coronavirus infections over the summer hampering activity in consumer service industries, vacancies were the second highest on record and were 49% above. above their pre-pandemic level. There were 0.8 people per vacant position in August.

“The JOLTS report continues to suggest that the job market is not as loose as the current shortage of 5 million jobs would indicate,” said Lydia Boussour, chief US economist at Oxford Economics in New York.

SHOCKS

There were 224,000 fewer vacancies in the health and social assistance sector. Job vacancies in the accommodation and food services industry fell by 178,000. Job vacancies in state and local education fell by 124,000.

Regionally, job openings have plummeted in the Northeast and Midwest. The vacancy rate fell to 6.6% from 7% in July.

The government reported last Friday that the non-farm workforce only increased by 194,000 in September, the smallest gain since December 2020, after increasing by 366,000 in August. Read more

The worker shortage was highlighted by a separate NFIB survey on Tuesday, showing that 51% of small business owners reported vacancies they could not fill in September, a record for the third consecutive month.

Hiring fell from 439,000 jobs to 6.3 million in August. The biggest drop since December 2020 has been led by the accommodation and food services industry, where the payroll has shrunk by 240,000 jobs. Hiring in public and local education fell by 160,000 jobs.

The drop in hiring was most pronounced in the Midwest region. The hiring rate fell to 4.3% from 4.6% in July.

With COVID-19 infections declining and schools fully reopening for in-person learning, it is hoped that more people will join the workforce. The workforce squeeze could also ease in the coming months after federally funded benefits expire in early September.

Businesses and Republicans have blamed these increased benefits for record-breaking job openings. But amid rising self-employment and record savings as well as early retirements, thanks to a strong stock market and record increases in house prices, the labor pool could remain small for some time.

“Longer-term issues remain, as many people who have worked in low-paying jobs with flexible hours, especially in leisure / hospitality, may not want to return to these types of positions,” Sophia said. Koropeckyj, senior economist at Moody’s Analytics in West Chester, Pennsylvania.

