4 ways to save on rising gas prices – Forbes Advisor

Do you have pain at the gas pump? It’s not going to get better anytime soon. Gas prices are skyrocketing across the country. The national average price of gasoline is $ 3.27 per gallon, according to the American Automobile Association (AAA). This average is eight cents higher than last week and the highest since October 2014. The main cause of the latest increase is OPEC + (the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, plus Russia and its allies) down to move forward with an increase in oil production in November. As a result, crude oil prices have skyrocketed and the additional cost is passed on to consumers at the pump. If your finances are feeling strained by these higher gas prices, there are ways to save money at the pump. How to save money on gas Here are 4 tips for saving money while refueling: Use gas apps to find cheap gas near you. There are a handful of useful apps that will show you nearby gas stations and real-time gas prices. GasBuddy, for example, allows users to update nearby gas prices and lets you search by current location, zip code, or city. GasBuddy also offers a free reward card for users that offers discounts on gasoline. The card is directly linked to a current account and is sent by post. Swipe the rewards card and this gas pump can save users up to 25 cents per gallon at the pump, according to the GasBuddys website. GasBuddy makes money by selling likes and dislikes of customer data to station operators, according to USA Today. Sign up for gas rewards programs. Those with a preferred gas station chain can benefit from signing up for its rewards program. These programs reward loyal customers by offering them discounts every time they refuel. Exxon Mobil + Rewards rewards three points per gallon on fuel and two points for every dollar spent at convenience stores and car washes. Each 100 points redeemed will provide $ 1 reduction on your purchase; a maximum of 5,000 points redeemed at one time, for a total of $ 50 in savings. Take advantage of grocery store rewards programs. Many grocery chains have loyalty programs that offer rewards for gasoline. The Krogers Fuel Point Program provides one fuel point for every dollar spent at Kroger stores. Buying gasoline at Kroger gas stations offers the best trade-in value of up to 1,000 fuel points for $ 1 off per gallon; at participating Shell stations, 100 points can be redeemed for 10 cents per gallon. There is no limit to the number of Fuel Points that can be earned each month, but they expire on the last day of the month after being earned, so be sure to use them each month to maximize your cash back. Buy gasoline with a cash back credit card. Responsible use of the credit card can also be rewarded at the gas pump. Some credit cards have specific expense categories with high percentage cash back rewards, including gasoline. Make sure to pay off your credit card balance in full each month to avoid additional charges to cover interest. Check out our picks for the best gasoline credit cards in July 2021. Why are gas prices so high right now? Gas prices are still a source of political controversy. Some Facebook posts blamed President Joe Biden for the price hike, including memes who claim gas prices only rise when Democrats are in power. The reality, however, is that the high demand for crude oil and the low supply of it are pushing gas prices up. Crude oil, the natural resource used to produce gasoline and diesel fuel, has seen dramatic changes in its supply throughout the pandemic. When Covid-19 first hit the world and fewer people were on the roads, the big oil companies cut back on their oil production. Now, with the restrictions lifted and more people heading to the gas pump, there is not enough supply to meet demand. Members of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) were due to reach an agreement last week to produce more barrels, but have instead chosen to maintain current production rates. Gas prices were already expected to rise despite the lack of response from OPEC. In April, the Colonial Pipeline, the country’s largest pipeline, was the target of a cyberattack that forced it to go offline for six days. The shutdown led to gas shortages nationwide and pushed average prices above $ 3 before Memorial Day when they were set to rise. A breach and spill in a key pipeline that supplies fuel to the southeast occurred on October 1, and repairs were slowed by heavy rains and flooding. The combined consequences of these scenarios mean that states across the country are seeing gas prices rise. The average price of gas per gallon in California is $ 4.44, and Colorado currently sits at $ 3.52.

