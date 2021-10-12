New York cheese expert Anne Saxelby has died

Photo: Jeenah Moon / The New York Times / Redux

For those of us easily won over by words like washed rind, cheese in the United States conjures up very different ideas from what it might have been 20 or 30 years ago. Now you can dream of the eccentric creations of Lazy lady, Where Jasper Hill Farms Bayley Hazen Blue, or delicate little rounds from Nettle Meadow Farms Kunik, that the cheese authority Anne Saxelby once called America’s sexiest cheese.

And it is Saxelby who, as much as anyone, is responsible for the explosion of interest in American artisan cheese makers. In his shop Saxelby cheese, she pushed home cheeses and helped create more interest among people who may have already turned their noses up at the idea of ​​home bruises and not because of its pungent aroma.

It was with immense sadness that many in the food world learned yesterday that Saxelby had passed away over the weekend, and would have had existing heart disease. She was 40 years old and is survived by her husband Patrick Martins (founder of Heritage foods and Heritage Radio) and their three young children.

In 2006, Saxelby opened his shop in the original Essex Street Market, after working at Murray cheese and as an apprentice on farms, including in Connecticut Caton’s corner farm, and in France with Hervé Mons. (The following year, Benoit Breal became his business partner.) Saxelby Cheese was not only the first New York store to exclusively sell cheese from the United States, it focused even more specifically on cheese from the Northeast. And Saxelby celebrated the cheeses which were often made on the same farms where the dairy came from. She succeeded in breaking down the stigma surrounding cheese in small batches, removing it from the luxury space and making it easier to appreciate the labor involved in making it.

It was easy to get excited because at the booth Saxelby was always a warm presence. His cordial and welcoming attitude made the confusing and vast world of cheese accessible to someone like me, who did not know my Roquefort de ma robiola.

Five years later, it was already supplying cheese to 173 restaurants, including several of the best in the city, the New York Times reported in 2011, and Saxelby Cheesemongers was named Manhattan’s Small Business of the Year.

While the Essex Street market stall was only 100 square feet, its oversized impact cannot be overstated. As Edible manhattan wrote in a 2012 profile, Saxelby herself worked as a talent agent for top local cheese makers, and the magazine said she helped redefine American cheese. Speaking to the magazine, chef Daniel Boulud called it the most sophisticated agro or cheese shop in the United States.

Every now and then, she even tried her hand at making cheese herself. She made four beer washed cheeses with Brooklyns Sixpoint Brewery in 2012, and in 2017, she collaborated with chef Dan Barber and Brooklyns Crown Finishing Caves on a cheese called Bone Chariot Pearl, which was covered with charcoal ash. She is also the author of a book, The new rules of cheese, which was released in 2020 and that the New York Times called one of the best cookbooks of the year.

Saxelby was a generous advocate not only to the cheesemakers but to other Essex Street Market vendors, sharing her brilliance with longtime tenants in a drab apartment building that was designed, during the LaGuardia administration, as a pen for street vendors. She was also not afraid to criticize the management of the Economic Development Corporation. When the city first proposed replacing the market with a new space across the street, which ultimately happened, Saxelby objected. At the end of 2018, she and Breal firm the original store, choosing not to move to the new modern space of the Development of Essex Crossing. They continued to operate another location in the Chelsea Market, which opened in 2017.

Last year during COVID, Saxelby Cheese was a founding supporter of Victory Cheese Box. Saxelby’s involvement was not particularly noteworthy at the time, but that was only because she had already spent her entire professional life spreading the word about all the wonderful and intoxicating cheeses that surrounded us. She had, in other words, spent years changing people’s fortunes for the better. Everyone who cares about great food and the people who prepare it has benefited from Saxelby’s work.