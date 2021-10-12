Amazon stock is dead money, while Teslas grows 8.5%

CAPE CANAVERAL, FLORIDA – MAY 30: Elon Musk, founder of Spacex, celebrates after the successful launch of … [+] the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket with the Crew Dragon manned spacecraft at the Kennedy Space Center on May 30, 2020 in Cape Canaveral, Florida. Earlier today, NASA astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley made a maiden flight and will be the first since the end of the space shuttle program in 2011 to be launched into space from the United States. (Photo by Joe Raedle / Getty Images)

Tesla CEO Elon Musk is delighted to overtake Amazon Executive Chairman Jeff Bezos as the richest person in the world, reports the the Wall Street newspaper.

Does that mean you should buy Tesla and sell Amazon? A glance at the stock charts for both companies suggests Amazon is stuck as Tesla stock has accelerated since hitting a year-long low in May. Both are, however, very far from the S&P 500.

I can’t predict the future, but it looks like Tesla has an upward momentum and Amazon needs a strong catalyst to make it an attractive investment. In the CEO battle, Musk has a clear lead over Bezos’ newly appointed successor Andy Jassy.

Until Amazon reports surprisingly rapid revenue growth, Jassy could be mired in operational challenges that could keep the inventory in limbo.

(I have no financial interest in the securities mentioned in this article).

Musk vs. Bezos

On October 11, Musk bragged about being the richest person in the world and on that day he tweeted Bezos with an emoji showing a silver medal with number 2, a reference to Musks boast of having passed Bezos in the title race. of the richest person in the world, the Journal noted.

Musk was responding to a tweet from Bezos that referred to a 1999 Barrons cover that doubted Amazon would survive thanks to its business model that he referred to as an intermediary.

Bezoss’ tweet from October 10 has been added, listen and be open, but don’t let anyone tell you who you are … Today Amazon is one of the most successful companies in the world and has revolutionized two industries totally different.

Forbes says Musk was worth $ 203.5 billion as of October 12 7.4% more than Bezos’s $ 189.5 billion. These net worth estimates include their holdings in private companies such as SpaceX (Musk) and Blue Origin and the Washington Post (Bezos).

Stock prices, earnings and direction

For those of us who don’t have the magic ingredients to grab the top spot on the list of the richest people in the world, we may be able to increase our net worth by buying stocks in their public companies.

Unfortunately, both stocks lagged the S&P 500 for the year, which rose about 17.9%.

A look at the 2021 performance of their stocks tells two different stories. Tesla, up 8.5% year-on-year, is on a roll after falling sharply, while Amazon appears to be dead money, having only risen 1.7% this year.

Tesla peaked in January at $ 900 and fell 37% to $ 563 in May. Shares have since risen 41% to close at $ 792 on Monday.

Amazon which started the year at $ 3,187 peaked for the year at around $ 3,731 as Bezos moved and Jassy moved in. Since then, the stock has fallen 13% to around $ 3,240.

Tesla has the edge on revenue growth. For the quarter ending June 2021, its revenue grew about 98% to nearly $ 12 billion while net profit climbed 998% to $ 1.1 billion.

Its forecast of total deliveries for 2021, which will be affected by supply constraints, is expected to increase more than 50% in 2020. Tesla exceeds that figure by announcing a 73% increase in third quarter deliveries of 241,300 vehicles.

Amazon’s last quarter with Bezos as CEO was less impressive. As I wrote in July, Amazon’s second quarter revenue grew 27% to $ 113 billion while Jassy forecast 13% revenue growth in the third quarter, a major slowdown. True, Amazon reported 48% growth in net income to around $ 7.8 billion in the second quarter.

Simply put, Amazon has set the bar for growth while Tesla’s expected revenue growth is at least twice as fast.

What analysts say

Analysts are making it a bit harder for Amazon to beat expectations as they are more bullish than Amazon’s forecast for the current quarter. They expect growth of 16.1% for the third quarter and even slower 13.7% growth in the last quarter of 2021.

To be fair, Amazon is expected to have a record quarter. It has started the holiday shopping season early, plans to hire 450,000 employees and is expanding its presence.

Unfortunately, unless Amazon reports higher growth on Wall Street, it estimates it will be well below the 27% annual growth rate it has enjoyed over the past decade and that its stock will lack a catalyst. .

Tesla stock could rise dramatically. A bullish Alpha Finder report suggests it will hit $ 2,500 by 2030. Who knows if that will happen?

To be fair, Tesla is a leader in the rapidly growing electric vehicle industry winning customers from vehicle manufacturers using internal combustion engines.

Tesla enjoys many competitive advantages such as its approach to marketing, sales, software development, battery production, supercharging, design, development and production, which makes it the market leader. world of electric vehicles with a share of around 14.6%, notes SeekingAlpha.

For the third quarter, revenue is expected to increase 54% to $ 13.49 billion, according to the consensus. However, SeekingAlpha expects Tesla to bring in $ 14.74 billion in revenue, 9% more than consensus and 68% more than the $ 8.77 billion in revenue it generated in the third quarter. from 2020.

My opinion

While Musk is a more entertaining leader than Jassy, ​​neither Tesla nor Amazon are set to beat the S&P 500. Tesla is growing much faster and has a better chance of exceeding expectations than Amazon.

If Jassy has another new business for Amazon on the AWS model that he is said to have helped create, it could be years before Amazon can restore the 27% revenue growth rate it has had. benefited in Bezoss the last decade at the helm.