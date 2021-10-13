America’s Most Popular Halloween Candy, By State





Read It & Collect: Map America’s Favorite Halloween Candy For 2021. Candystore.com

VS ovid-19 may have spooked Halloween in 2020, but the goodies will be in effect again this year, although there may be a shortage of candy. < position="top" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-top"/> Of course, not all states taste the same when it comes to sweets. Based on sales data collected by Candystore.com, a bulk candy retailer that has been satisfying foodies across the Americas since 2007, every state has its own favorite treat, but the Reeses Cups are America’s favorite Halloween candy for 2021. Skittles, M & Ms, Starburst, and Hot Tamales round out the top five. Candy Store compiled the results by comparing the number of pounds of each candy sold over the past 14 years. America’s Top 10 Halloween Candy 1. Reese’s cuts 2. Bowling 3. M & M’s 4. Starburst < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-1"/> 5. Hot Tamales 6. Sour Patch Kids 7. Hershey Kisses 8. Snickers 9. Tootsie Pops 10. Corn candy < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-2"/> Tricked Out: The Reese’s Cups weren’t only the most popular treat, they were also voted the best candy this year. ASSOCIATED PRESS

According to National Retail Federation Annual Halloween Spending Survey, about $ 3 billion is expected to be spent on candy this year, and over $ 10 billion is expected to be spent on the entire vacation. Candy is at the center of the Halloween night ritual, explains Ben George, content strategist at Candystore.com. This is the apparent reason children dress up, although the fun of it all is the real reason. Although the Reeses Peanut Butter Cups were the favorites of the Americas, they did not win the most states. Starbursts and Sour Patch Kids were the best candy in six states. (Starburst was most popular in Alabama, Idaho, Indiana, Michigan, South Dakota, and Texas, while Sour Patch Kids were preferred in Alaska, Illinois, Maine, Massachusetts, Nebraska, and New York.) Reese’s and M & M’s were the best. in five states each, followed by Tootsie Pops which was the most popular candy in four states. Candy Store has also waded into the perilous territory of the best and worst Halloween candies based on a survey of over 17,000 people. Reeses scored a double victory this year, he was ranked the most popular and best candy. M & Ms were voted second while Skittles came in third. The 10 best Halloween candies 1. Reese’s cuts < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-3"/> 2. M & M’s 3. Bowling 4. Snickers 5. Sour Patch Kids 6. Kit-Kat 7. Twix < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-4"/> 8. Hershey Bar 9. Finger of butter 10. Nerds Scary Thought: Sweet corn is one of Americans’ favorite treats, but has also been voted the worst candy. getty

And in what is arguably America’s most controversial issue this time of year, sweet corn remains both loved and hated. Despite being the 10th most popular candy in the country, Candy Store also named it the worst Halloween candy, having eliminated the dreaded Circus Peanuts a few years ago. So if you want to avoid lining your house’s toilet this year, don’t give these treats away: < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-5"/> The 10 Worst Halloween Candy 1. Corn candy 2. Circus peanuts 3. Peanut butter kisses 4. Smarties 5. Necco wafers < position="topx" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-topx-6"/> 6. Bottles of Wax Coke 7. Mary Jane 8. Tootsie rolls 9. Good and plentiful 10. Black licorice

