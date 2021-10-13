Business
UPS, USPS, FedEx last day to ship Christmas gifts
It’s not too early to think about when to ship Christmas presents.
The country’s three largest carriers, FedEx, UPS and United StatesPostalService, have posted their shipping times for the 2021 holidays, which is the last recommended day for shipping gifts. The dates are almost identical to 2019 and 2020 deadlines.
But consumers must be prepared for overdue packaging and possible disappointment even as they hit thresholds amid the coronavirus pandemic and with widespread supply chain disruptions.
According to a RetailMeNot survey of nearly 1,100 consumers, 37% of shoppers started their holiday shopping between August and September, or even earlier. 22% said they would start shopping in October and 24% planned to start in November before Thanksgiving.
The postal service has also started to implement changes October 1, which further slows down the speed of the service and adds a temporary increase in the price of vacations.
Postal Service spokesperson Kim Frum told USA TODAY that the service’s peak season is between Thanksgiving and New Years.
Every year, we urge customers to plan ahead and ship their holiday gifts early, because the longer you wait, the more limited your choices of shipping options are, Frum said.
Shipping times for the 2021 holidays
Here are the deadlines for the three major carriers.
UPS deadlines for Christmas Eve delivery
here are the last recommended days for gift shipping in the country for delivery on December 24:
- Ground: Check the UPS website for a quote.
- Selection of 3 days:December 21
- Air of the 2nd day:22 december
- The air of tomorrow:23 december
To note: UPS says it is service guarantee is suspended on most packages, but from October 18 and until further notice it has made some “operational adjustments”, which include extending delivery commitment times for UPS Next Day Air from 10:30 am to midday.
FedEx shipping times for vacation packages
here are the last days to send giftsin the USA :
- FedEx home delivery, FedEx Ground: December 15
- FedEx Express Saver, FedEx 3DayFreight: December 21
- FedEx 2 days: 22 december
- FedEx 1DayFreight, FedEx Overtime: 23 december
- FedEx SameDay: December 24
USPS Christmas Deadlines
Here are the recommendations of the United States Postal Service dispatch dates for scheduled delivery before December 25 in the 48 contiguous states:
- Retail Land:December 15
- First Class Mail:December 17
- Priority mail: December 18
- Priority express mail:23 december
To note: The deadline for ground shipping to Alaska is December 2, the first class and priority deadline is December 18, and Priority Mail Express is December 21. 21 is the deadline for Priority Mail Express.
Contribution: Lindsay Schnell, USA TODAY
