Chase announces the Instacart Express benefit for cardholders

Chase announced a new partnership with the grocery delivery service Instacart. Most Chase credit card holders can now take advantage of a free Instacart Express membership through April 2022 as well as a $ 10 to $ 10 discount on your next Instacart order of $ 35 or more (exclusions apply).
As more people have started to enjoy the convenience of grocery shopping and food delivery during the pandemic, many card issuers are responding by offering additional benefits to their customers.
Here’s what you need to know about the Chase / Instacart benefit and how to sign up.
Chase announces its Instacart Express membership
There is a wide range of Chase cards eligible for this offer, including:
- Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
- Chase Sapphire Reserve
- Freedom Hunt Cards (Unlimited freedom hunt, Pursue freedom Student and Chase Liberty Flex)
- JP Morgan Reserve Card
- Aer Lingus Visa Signature Card
- British Airways Visa Signature Card
- Disney Cards (Disney Premier Visa Card and Disney Visa Card)
- World of Hyatt Credit Card
- Iberia Signature Visa Card
- IHG Cards (IHG Rewards Club Premier credit card, Select Credit card, IHG Rewards Club Traveler Credit Card and classic credit card)
- Marriott Bonvoy Cards (Premier Credit Card, Marriott Bonvoy Unlimited Credit Card and Marriott Bonvoy Bold Credit Card)
- The Ritz-Carlton Credit Card
- Southwest Maps (Southwest Rapid Rewards Plus Credit Card, Employee credit card, Premier Southwest Rapid Rewards Credit Card, Southwest Rapid Rewards Priority Credit Card and Southwest Rapid Rewards Performance business credit card)
- Starbucks Rewards Visa Card
- United Airlines credit cards (Club Card, Presidential Plus Card, Select Card, United MileagePlus Card and United Explorer Card)
How to sign up for Instacart Express
If your Chase credit card is on the list of eligible cards, follow these steps to claim your free Instacart Express membership:
- Log in or create an account onInstacart.com
- Click on this link here to activate your membership
- The $ 10 discount will be added to your account and applied to the total purchase price of your next order of $ 35 or more (exclusions apply). You must pay with your eligible Chase card.
With free membership to Instacart Express, you get the following benefits:
- Free shipping on orders over $ 35
- Reduced service charges
- If you order from multiple stores in one order, you will not have any additional costs
Instacart claims you’ll save an average of $ 7 per order with Instacart Express.
Things to keep in mind
The Instacart advantage is valid until April 30, 2022. On that date, your card will be charged $ 99 to automatically renew the membership for the following year.
If you want to avoid this, you can configure your account to cancel before auto-renewal:
- Go to the menu and click on Instacart Express
- Click on cancel membership
- Follow the prompts to end membership until you get to the “Confirm Membership Cancellation” page
- There will be a red button indicating to end membership on April 30
Chase cards eligible for Instacart Express
There are 41 different Chase credit cards that qualify for this great benefit. However, here are two cards that we recommend based on welcome offers and great rewards programs.
Favorite Chase Sapphire
The Favorite Chase Sapphire is a great travel rewards credit card that comes with a valuable welcome offer from Chase Ultimate Rewards, as well as 3X points per dollar spent on online grocery purchases like Instacart Express. The card has an annual fee of $ 95.
Chase Sapphire Preferred Card
Awards
$ 50 annual Ultimate Rewards Resort Credit, 5X points on travel purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3X points on meals, 2X points on all other travel purchases, 5X points on Lyft journeys through March 2022 and 1X points on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
Earn 60,000 bonus points after spending $ 4,000 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account
Annual subscription
Intro APR
Regular APR
15.99% to 22.99% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fees
Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fees
Credit needed
Unlimited freedom hunt
The Chase Freedom Unlimited Card is a useful credit card that allows you to earn rewards in specific categories. Cardholders can earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on meals (including take-out) and pharmacies and 1.5% on all other purchases. The card has no annual fee.
Unlimited freedom hunt
Awards
Earn 5% cash back on grocery store purchases (excluding Target or Walmart purchases) up to $ 12,000 spent in the first year, 5% cash back on trips purchased through Chase Ultimate Rewards, 3% on meals (including take-out) and pharmacies and 1.5% on all other purchases
Welcome bonus
$ 200 cash back after spending $ 500 on purchases in the first 3 months after opening the account
Annual subscription
Intro APR
0% for the first 15 months on purchases
Regular APR
14.99% to 23.74% variable on purchases and balance transfers
Balance transfer fees
Either $ 5 or 5% of the amount of each transfer, whichever is greater
Foreign transaction fees
3% of each transaction in US dollars
Credit needed
At the end of the line
Instacart offers delivery from a myriad of stores including Walmart, Costco, Bed Bath and Beyond, Petco and more. And with many Chase credit cards offering Instacart Express for free, it can save you extra savings and more convenience.
However, while this service is free, keep in mind that items purchased through Instacart are not the same price you would pay in store yourself. It’s a premium service, but sometimes your time and convenience can be worth the extra money.
Editorial note: The opinions, analyzes, criticisms or recommendations expressed in this article are those of the editorial teams of Select only and have not been reviewed, endorsed or otherwise approved by any third party.
