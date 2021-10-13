Sullivan & Cromwell, Wachtell Guide Columbia-Umpqua Banking Union





Signage is visible outside the Sullivan & Cromwell law firm in Manhattan, New York, United States, September 17, 2020. REUTERS / Andrew Kelly

Sullivan & Cromwell advises regular client Columbia

Umpqua calls on Wachtell Lipton again The names of companies and law firms shown above are generated automatically based on the text of the article. We are improving this functionality as we continue to test and develop in beta. We appreciate comments, which you can provide using the comments tab on the right of the page. Reuters The parent companies of Columbia State Bank and Umpqua Bank said Tuesday they signed the deal about three months after President Joe Biden signed an executive order asking competition authorities to review closer to bank combinations. Columbia, based in Tacoma, Wash., Turned to regular advisor Sullivan & Cromwell for advice on the merger. The firm’s team includes business partners Patrick Brown and Mark Menting, executive compensation partner Heather Coleman, intellectual property partner Nader Mousavi, tax partner David Spitzer and antitrust partner Joseph Matelis. Brown and Menting previously headed attorneys who worked on the company’s union in 2017 with Pacific Continental Corp, according to a press release from the firm. Umpqua brought in a team from Wachtell Lipton, who advised the Portland, Oregon-based company on its roughly $ 2 billion merger with Sterling Financial Corp in 2014, according to a press release. The Wachtell line is led by corporate partner Edward Herlihy and executive compensation and benefits partner Jeannemarie OBrien. The team also includes banking regulatory partner Richard Kim, lawyer Amanda Allexon, finance partner Gregory Pessin and tax partner Joshua Holmes. OBrien also contributed to the 2014 operation. The Columbia State-Umpqua bank merger is expected to end in mid-2022. Columbia’s financial advisor is Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Inc, while Umpquas is JP Morgan Securities LLC. The combined banking company will operate sites in Oregon, Washington State, California, Idaho and Nevada. Read more: U.S. West Coast Regional Lenders Columbia and Umpqua to Merge EXCLUSIVE White House to target bank mergers, competitive financial data Sierra Jackson Sierra Jackson reports on legal matters in major mergers and acquisitions, including transactions, litigation and regulatory changes. Contact her at [email protected]

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.reuters.com/legal/transactional/sullivan-cromwell-wachtell-guide-columbia-umpqua-bank-union-2021-10-12/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos