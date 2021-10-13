Blue Origin LIVE launch: William Shatner is set to become the oldest person ever in space today





Blue Origin launch brings space tourism to Texas city, mayor says Blue Origin is preparing today to launch William Shatner into space aboard its New Shepard rocket. The Star Trek The actor will boldly go where no 90-year-old man has gone before, becoming the oldest person to ever fly into space. The New Shepard NS-18 flight was originally scheduled for Tuesday, but was delayed due to windy weather at the Texas launch site. Take-off was rescheduled for 8:30 a.m. CDT (2:30 p.m. BST), with a live broadcast of the mission starting 90 minutes before launch. Blue Origin vice president Audrey Powers, former NASA engineer Chris Boshuizen and Medidata CEO Glen de Vries join Shatner on the flight. It comes less than three months after Jeff Bezos made the same 11-minute trip aboard the very first crewed New Shepard rocket. Well, all the latest updates from the launch in our live blog below, plus a live stream from the event on this page. Key points Show last update



1634115632 Blue Origins New Shepard rocket cleared for launch Blue Origin has authorized the launch of its New Shepard NS-18 mission. New Shepard Launch! Blue Origin announced. The mission team has completed the NS-18 pre-flight readiness assessment. This is our last meeting with the engineers and the mission control team to make sure all systems are ready for launch. Very little training was required for today’s flight as everything is automated. However, passengers should know what to do in an emergency, as well as how to move safely in zero gravity. < style="display:block;padding-top:73.9308%"/> (Blue origin) Anthony CuthbertsonOctober 13 2021, 10:00 am 163411301 Blue Origin launch overshadowed by security concerns Today’s launch comes just days after reports emerged of a toxic work culture at Blue Origin, and claims it is failing to adhere to proper safety protocols. So far there have only been three crewed space tourism missions with Blue Origin, SpaceX and Virgin Galactic each launching one and in these tentative early days any disaster could prove fatal to the fledgling industry. . Senior executives at Blue Origin, however, have vigorously denied the safety claims made by former employees. Were extremely thorough, from the early days until now, as we started our human flights, said Blue Origins Audrey Powers, who will be on today’s flight. Safety has always been our top priority. You can read our full story on the claims here. Anthony CuthbertsonOctober 13, 2021 09:26 1634109858 William Shatner opens up about life-changing Blue Origin launch William Shatner spoke of the life-changing journey he is about to embark on today aboard the Blue Origins New Shepard NS-18 rocket. Were only at the beginning, but how miraculous this beginning is. And how extraordinary it is to be part of this beginning. he said in a promotional video posted by the private space company on Twitter. He may pretend to be terrified, but he looks great! He’s also been busy tweeting in the hours leading up to the launch and claims to have pre-arranged something special while in space. Anthony CuthbertsonOctober 13, 2021 8:24 AM 1634109297 Hello and welcome… To The Independents Live coverage of today’s launch of Blue Origin from Texas. This is only the second crewed launch of the New Shepard rocket, less than three months after Jeff Bezos made the same 11-minute trip. Most notable passenger on today’s flight turns 90 Star Trek star William Shatner, who will become the oldest person to ever reach space if all goes well. The nonagenarian said last week that he was terrified of going to space and had to wait an extra day for launch due to bad weather. Liftoff is scheduled for 8:30 a.m. CDT (2:30 p.m. BST) – in about six hours – and here will bring you all the latest news and updates from Texas. Anthony CuthbertsonOctober 13, 2021 8:14 AM

