Carbon Emissions to Fall Only 40% by 2050 with Current Country Commitments | Cop26

Current plans to reduce global carbon emissions will be 60% below their net zero target for 2050, the International Energy Agency said, as it urged leaders to use the upcoming climate conference Cop26 to send an unequivocal signal with concrete political plans.

In his Annual World Energy Outlook, revamped this year as a guide for world leaders attending the Glasgow summit, the IEA predicted that carbon emissions would only drop by 40% by mid-century if countries met their carbon emissions commitments. weather.

The organization said the difference between current plans and the change needed to reach the goal of net zero was glaring, requiring up to $ 4 billion ($ 2.94 billion) in investment in the decade alone. ahead to bridge the gap.

IEA Executive Director Fatih Birol told the Guardian that major economies recovering from Covid-19 were already missing the opportunity to boost investment in clean energy.

We are seeing an unsustainable resumption of the pandemic, he said, highlighting sections of the report that show a sharp increase in coal use, contributing to the second largest increase in CO. 2 shows in history.

Birol called on developing economies in particular to make stronger commitments to reduce carbon emissions. But he said that could not happen without the leaders of the richest countries participating in Cop26 taking steps to unlock the flow of money to emerging economies, putting pressure on private investors.

Questions and answers What is the Cop26? Spectacle For nearly three decades, the world’s governments have come together almost every year to forge a global response to the climate emergency. Under the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) of 1992, every country on the planet is bound by treaty to avoid dangerous climate change and find ways to reduce greenhouse gas emissions. globally in an equitable manner. Cop stands for Conference of the Parties under the UNFCCC. This year is the 26th iteration, postponed for one year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and which will be hosted by the UK in Glasgow. The conference will officially open on October 31, and more than 120 world leaders will meet in the first few days. They will then leave, leaving the complex negotiations to their representatives, mainly environment ministers or similar senior officials. In total, around 25,000 people are expected to attend the conference. Talks are expected to end at 6 p.m. on Friday, November 12. Fiona harvey Environment correspondent Thank you for your opinion.

I would like to see world leaders come together and send a political message to the world that we are determined to have a clean energy future.

[They should say] We are determined, if you invest in old power sources, dirty power sources, you may lose your money. If you invest in clean energy, you will make good profits.

The IEA Outlook estimates that 70% of the $ 4 billion investment needed to reach net zero must go to emerging markets and developing economies.

Birol said the most powerful world leaders could get organizations like the World Bank and the International Monetary Fund to prioritize clean energy projects in those countries, acting as a catalyst for private capital.

The warning comes as the UK and Europe grapple with skyrocketing gas prices that threaten to increase winter costs for consumers, shut down factories and disrupt pressurized supply chains for food and retail.

The crisis has highlighted the danger of depending on fossil fuels subject to price volatility, but also the fact that the region still depends heavily on gas, renewable energies not yet being able to meet energy needs.

The IEA said the price crisis had warned in advance of the risk of moving too slowly to renewables. Birol condemned as inaccurate and misleading recent claims that the energy price crisis was in part caused by efforts to make the transition. We will see that in a clean energy world, shocks from doubling oil and gas prices will be much less felt by consumers, he said.

As UK heavy industry begged the government for more support to survive high energy costs, Birol acknowledged that temporary measures might be needed to save struggling industries, provided that this does not happen. not come at the expense of the clean energy transition.

Sign up for the daily Business Today email or follow Guardian Business on Twitter at @BusinessDesk

Despite warnings from the IEA of insufficient progress towards net zero, the organization set up by major economies following the 1973 oil crisis said much of the additional investment needed to achieve goal could be achieved relatively easily.

More than 40% of the required reduction in emissions could come from cost-effective measures, the IEA said, such as improving efficiency, limiting gas leaks or installing wind or solar power in locations. places where they are already cheap and efficient.

The IEA also highlighted the potential economic opportunities of net zero. He said existing commitments to cut emissions would create 13 million jobs, but stepping up measures to meet the target would double that figure.

The required investment would create a market for wind turbines, solar panels, lithium-ion batteries, electrolyzers and fuel cells of more than $ 1 billion per year, comparable to the current oil market, he said. .