William Shatner’s space flight: here’s everything you need to know





Shatner, 90, is set to become the oldest person to ever travel to space, though his spaceship doesn’t come equipped with warp drive, carriers, or shields. It will take off aboard a New Shepard spacecraft, the one developed by Bezos’ rocket company, Blue Origin, alongside three teammates: Chris Boshuizen, co-founder of satellite company Planet Labs, and software manager Glen. de Vries, who are paying customers, and Audrey Powers, vice president of mission and flight operations at Blue Origin.

Their flight is scheduled to take off from Blue Origin’s launch facilities in West Texas on Wednesday at 8:30 a.m. CT, a 24-hour delay from the original schedule due to high winds in the area.

A ride aboard a Starfleet spaceship won’t be. Instead, the group will attach themselves inside a capsule that sits atop Blue Origin’s 60-foot-tall New Shepard rocket, which will rise to about three times the speed of sound and will reach over 100 km high before immediately descending to Earth. . From start to finish, the journey will take around 10 minutes.

It will be the second of what Blue Origin hopes will be many space tourism launches, transporting wealthy customers and thrill seekers to the edge of space. However, Bezos is a vocal Star Trek fan, and Shatner will be flying as a guest, for free.

Here’s all you need to know. Is it safe? Blue Origin has completed more than a dozen New Shepard unmanned test flights, and Bezos decided to participate in the very first crewed flight in July, in part to demonstrate that he has confidence in his own life with the Blue Origin technology. This Blue Origin flight will make Shatner the oldest person to ever travel to space, breaking the record set just a few months ago by 82-year-old Wally Funk, who was a former trainee astronaut but had gone previously seen denied the opportunity to fly before her. joined Bezos on the July flight from New Shepard. Blue Origin pitched New Shepard as a spaceship that virtually anyone can fly on with just a few days of light training. Although the vehicle subjects passengers to intense G forces as it ascends and returns to Earth, the ride won’t be as intense as orbital flights like the one SpaceX recently operated for four space tourists, which requires a lot. faster speeds and a fierce reentry process. (Learn more about suborbital versus orbital flights and the somewhat arbitrary attempts to define where “outer space” begins here.) On the Blue Origin website, it sets out the following criteria for passengers: You must be 18 years of age or older.

You should be between 5’0 “and 6’4” and between 110 pounds and 223 pounds.

You need to be in good enough physical shape to climb seven flights of stairs in a minute and a half

You should be able to attach and unhook a sit harness in less than 15 seconds, spend up to an hour and a half strapped into the capsule with the hatch closed, and withstand up to 5.5G of force going downhill. Yet spaceflight is inherently risky. Achieving enough speed and power to defy gravity requires rockets to use powerful, controlled explosions and complex technology that always involves uncertainties. “I’m really, really worried,” Shatner told CNN’s Anderson Cooper last week. “There is an element of luck here.” From a physiological standpoint, however, Shatner’s age shouldn’t be an issue, according to Dorit Donoviel, executive director of the Translational Research Institute for Space Health (TRISH), a research group led by Baylor College of Medicine. and in partnership with NASA. of Donoviel pointed out a series studies in which people with pre-existing medical conditions, including older men with heart problems , which underwent up to 6G in a spinning centrifuge to simulate the crushing forces experienced by the body during space flight. “They were doing perfectly fine,” Donoviel said. “The only thing that worried them when they did these studies was really anxiety and definitely claustrophobia.” Blue Origin passengers could experience up to 5.5 G, which can also make it difficult to breathe or move the hands and arms. But they won’t have the stress of piloting New Shepard, which is fully autonomous, so they can just sit there and wait for the more stressful parts of the trip. One absolutely crucial thing for them, however, is to get back to their seats as soon as mission control warns passengers that the capsule’s three minutes of weightlessness are about to end. As the spacecraft begins to fall back to Earth and the overwhelming g-forces return, passengers who are not strapped to their seats and oriented in the correct position could risk serious injury. “If they face the [wrong] That way the g-forces could remove all the blood from the head and go down to the feet, in which case the person would pass out, ”Donoviel said. This space flight also comes as Blue Origin faces a group of 21 current and former employees, including engineers and senior managers who have worked in various departments and programs who have co-signed a trial alleging the company has a grueling work culture that makes it impossible for the engineers of the New Shepard rocket to guarantee its safety. The test says many of its signatories “say they wouldn’t fly a Blue Origin vehicle.” This news also arrived amid a flurry of headlines that paint a picture of the turmoil at Blue Origin, including a wave of exits among senior executives. Blue Origin did not respond to requests for comment on the security claims. But the company has repeatedly said safety is its top priority. Powers, the vice president of Blue Origin who will fly on Wednesday, also responded to the security allegations in an interview with CNN’s Erica Hill on Monday, saying the reports did not give him pause. “I’ve been working at Blue on the new Shepard program specifically for eight years,” she said. “A team of very, very talented professionals and colleagues, some of the best I have worked with in my 20 years of manned flight, are committed to making this program run safely.” What’s going to happen ? When most people think of spaceflight, they think of an astronaut circling the earth, floating in space, for at least a few days. This is not what the passengers of New Shepard will do. In fact, if all goes well, it should look a lot like Bezos’ flight in July. They’ll go up and down, and they’ll do it in less time, about 10 minutes, than it takes most people to get to work. Visually, the Blue Origin livestream will show the rocket and capsule sitting on a launch pad at Blue Origin’s private facility in rural Texas near Van Horn, about 120 miles east of El Paso. New Shepard’s suborbital fights reach about three times the speed of sound at about 2,300 miles per hour and fly straight up until the rocket spends most of its fuel. The crew capsule will then separate from the rocket at the top of the flight path and continue upward briefly before the capsule hovers almost at the top of its flight path, giving passengers a few minutes of weightlessness. It works much like an extended version of the weightlessness you feel when you reach the top of a roller coaster hill, just before gravity brings your cart or, in this case, your space capsule screaming towards. ground. The rocket, flying separately after detaching from the capsule carrying humans, will re-ignite its engines and use its on-board computers to perform an accurate vertical landing. The New Shepard capsule, carrying the crew, will then deploy a large plume of parachutes to slow its descent to less than 20 miles per hour before touching down. Passengers will be even more amortized by shock absorbing seats and a “back-thrust” system that creates an “air cushion” around the capsule. What is the point of all this? Blue Origin plans to use New Shepard to compete directly with British billionaire Richard Branson and his suborbital space tourism company, Virgin Galactic. Virgin Galactic tickets cost about $ 450,000 more than the median US home selling price. Blue Origin has not publicly set the ticket price, although it recently auctioned one off for $ 28 million. Shatner will fly as a complementary guest, although Bezos said in July that the company sold nearly $ 100 million worth of tickets in total. It’s all part of a much larger push by commercial space companies and NASA to make space a place of business. The idea is that the private sector can drive innovation and reduce costs, paving the way for a future in which everyday people, and not just professional astronauts, live and work in space. This vision sparked many critical , with skeptics wondering if we can build a fair future in space if it is only mapped by those who can afford it. It’s also unclear what sustained interest suborbital space tourism will generate from the world’s wealthiest people. But Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic also plan to use their technologies in other businesses. In Blue Origin’s case, this includes building a massive orbital rocket for launching military, scientific, and commercial satellites and a lunar lander. However, Blue Origin’s offer to make a vehicle that will land the next humans on the moon was recently rejected by NASA and is now caught in a legal battle.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnn.com/2021/10/13/tech/william-shatner-space-blue-origin-everything-you-need-to-know-scn/index.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos